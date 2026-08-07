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Sharon Maxfield's avatar
Sharon Maxfield
Aug 7

Hang in there! Many people are already tired of the COVID stuff when the truth is just starting to be revealed. Fauci and his colleagues know they can play the delay game because the American public is generally not well informed, or curious and certainly have short attention spans. Those of us who are vax injured can’t move on so easily.

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Helen's avatar
Helen
Aug 7

I'm curious whether it counts as a read, if someone is reading your entire article still in their email box rather than following the link to your page. ? Just a thought. ...and since comments count, I came here to write that thought down. :) Shadow banning is real, I've experienced it on other social media platforms. Not sure how other non-substack peeps could shadow ban you...I'll leave that for the super tech saavy to comment about. Might also suggest that if it is Sbstack doing it, that diversifying where you share your writing might be wise. All the best to you Bill.

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