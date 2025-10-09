Some people think Big Brother doesn’t want to get bigger; I’m not one of these people.

Most comments on my recent articles on “curious Substack metrics” were positive and supportive, but not all of them.

For example, one reader said these articles are not interesting to her and she’s losing interest. Wrote my subscriber:

“Actually it’s interesting to you but it’s not interesting to us. It might be when it’s all finished and you have something substantial to say but at this point you don’t and it’s getting tedious reading all of these sub-stack metrics articles. I don’t generally read them and it’s making me lose interest. Fwiw.”

This feedback, which I appreciate, motivated me to expound on why I think this subject is so important.

***

For argument’s sake, let’s say some kind of “reach suppression” effort is occurring on Substack and this effort is targeting dissident voices.

If, somehow, this could be “proven,” what would this actually mean or what logical take-aways might flow from this conclusion?

To me, the inferences would be sinister and ominous. For example,

This hypothetical scenario would definitely mean that “Big Brother” is still on the job.

That is, the State didn’t say, “We had to censor people for two years because of a deadly spreading virus, but that threat has now passed and we’re now done with that program; people can now say whatever they want, which is fine with us.”

Instead, compelling evidence of on-going censorship on Substack would mean the State (or the people and organizations that control governments) feel they must still censor “dissident” voices.

This thought exercise begs several questions, including:

What are they afraid of now?

Why do they still have to censor us (or certain individuals)?

Who/What scares them and why?

What agenda(s) do they want to bring to fruition that require even more censorship or continued censorship?

***

These questions hopefully illustrate one of my central points, which is that powerful people and organizations engage in censorship for a reason(s).

Per my firm conviction, the world’s real rulers aren’t censoring certain people just for the heck of it or because they can.

They are doing this because they feel they have to do this.

If they don’t do this, they are going to be exposed and/or disgraced or possibly prosecuted and imprisoned.

These people and organizations could lose all their powers, perks, wealth, status, etc - everything they hold dear… if someone did expose them.

It would also be much harder to finish myriad unfinished agendas that are very important to the world’s real rulers - programs, “solutions” or “reforms” they are determined to implement.

While Covid is yesterday’s news, there are still more vaccines to get approved, more money to be made from selling more pills, more tanks and missiles to be built and sold to support “freedom” in the next war(s).

According to the consensus opinion of the important experts and authorities, the “climate” is still at great peril and more draconian measures (more “15-minute cities”) will be required to fight this existential threat.

As a caveman would know, Digital ID is (still) a global priority of the Powers that Be. Digital ID is a package reform that also would include digital social credit scores, digital surveillance and, one day, digital money.

Regarding these agendas - which have been brainstormed for decades - any 2-D chess player would know that some percentage of the population is going to resist these society-changing reforms.

Question: Where are the potentially most-influential dissidents going to come from?

One place, perhaps the most important place, is Substack.

Contrarian skeptical voices certainly aren’t going to come from the captured MSM or from the think tanks, academia, NGOs, Big Government, Big Finance or Big Business.

If someone asked me, “why would would-be Big Brothers target dissenting voices on Substack?” My answer would be easy: Because that’s where the smartest and most principled skeptics are.

Once upon a time, powerful people might have possessed a modicum of fear or apprehension that they could “over-reach” - or had a fair risk of being exposed because, say, journalists at The Washington Post or “Sixty Minutes” might expose them or some corpus of idealistic senators and congressmen would scuttle their plans - but those days are gone with the wind.

Watchdog journalists still exist, but they are all now “citizen journalists” working for themselves either in the “alternative media” or on Substack.

As vital as as these organizations may be, journalists working in the alternative media lack the resources, clout or viewership numbers to pose a significant threat to block any agenda of the Powers that Be.

That leaves Substack, where hundreds or thousands of citizen journalists and researchers are toiling every day with one purpose - to expose the nefarious plots of the world’s corrupt, evil and/or obtuse alleged leaders.

While some might say the most powerful people in the world would simply ignore any threats posed by these dissident voices, I’m not one of those people.

In one sentence, the reason (certain) people on Substack might have been targeted is because they represent the most significant threat to blocking the society-destroying agendas of the world’s captured and corrupt organizations.

By now, one would have to have been living under a rock to think “censorship” wasn’t a key goal of the so-called Powers that Be.

For example, absent the ramp up of the Censorship Industrial Complex, Covid as we know it almost certainly wouldn’t have happened.

Too many intelligent people would have made too many good counter-arguments and asked too many provocative questions for 90 percent of the world to eagerly accept draconian lockdowns and mandatory “vaccination” of an untested experimental shot(s).

Also, censorship and non-stop propaganda work.

I can defend this statement by simply pointing out what actually happened in the world in 2020-2023.

According to millions of parents, it was fine and appropriate that their children couldn’t attend school for more than a year.

Millions of citizens were told they couldn’t visit their lonely, scared and infirm loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes … and 99.99 percent of the population went along with this.

Half the businesses in the world were closed and off-limits … and the masses complied.

Approximately half the world’s population was told they couldn’t go to their jobs and earn an income. History records that few people uttered a word of protest.

Not only could citizens not attend worship services, pastors, deacons, priests and bishops were perfectly fine with a solution deemed absolutely necessary.

And so on.

The cover story that explains these surreal events is unprecedented measures had to be enacted because the experts said so.

However, the real reason is that censorship and propaganda work.

Because the voices of smart people were ridiculed and suppressed, any mad agenda is/was possible.

Today, we’re supposed to believe the leaders who mandated these “solutions” to advance their agendas have given up on forcing other insane agendas down the throats of the masses.

The Climate Change Agenda - We’ve given up on that.

The Digital ID Agenda - It’s not necessary anymore.

Critical Race Theory - That was just a theory. We don’t believe it anymore.

The Military Industrial Complex - Iran or Russia aren’t going to invade America so we can bring our troops home now.

… No sir. Nope. Nada. No way.

More bogus crises are coming …

One lesson from Covid that should be clear to everyone (but isn’t) is that the government and the world’s shadow rulers are masters at exploiting a contrived crisis to implement a planned agenda that will benefit the 1 percent.

Given this strategy has been successfully repeated a thousand times, it’s not likely it’s going to be abandoned in 2025 or 2026.

More bogus crises are coming and the Powers that Be have already participated in dozens of Table Top Planning Exercises which will unveil our rulers’ “solution.”

The wild card that might scuttle these agendas is a public that might surprise us and call BS.

However, this scenario requires brave and smart contrarians who can see through the latest scam and tell their neighbors they should fight these agendas and fight them for these specific reasons.

I don’t won’t Substack to go wobbly …

It’s very sad that the most prominent place where naysayers and skeptics exist in today’s New Abnormal is an independent writers platform called Substack.

IMO, if the threat of Substack’s dissident voices is suppressed or neutralized, the solutions of the Powers that Be probably will be implemented, which will be a disaster for mankind.

To its great credit, “freedom of speech” is still possible on Substack.

What citizen journalists like myself are lobbying for is unencumbered “freedom of reach.”

If the speech of enough wise citizen journalists simply reaches enough people, I believe our arguments will prevail

Instead of being embarrassed by the alleged kooks, extremist and “disinformation super spreaders” on Substack, the company’s founders should celebrate the contributions these writers made to defend real freedom.

Per the censors, writers like myself are fascists or threaten democracy. According to the authorized narrative, we’re the villains. But the opposite is true. The censors and a corrupt Establishment are the real villains.

In truth, a cadre of genuine journalists are trying to fight the fascists and fell Big Brother … but we could use a little more help and support.

