Don’t forget. Biden’s attorney general refused to release the audio tapes of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur - everyone was in on the Cover-up.

A flurry of stories is now coming out telling the public Joe Biden obviously suffered from severe cognitive decline all four years of his presidency.

These stories have been prompted by two events - the release of Biden’s audio tapes when he was questioned for many hours by Special Counsel Robert Hur in October, 2023 and the impending release of a book co-written by former CNN anchor Jake Tapper, where the authors belatedly admit, “Yes, this should have been a scandal all along - one ‘journalists’ never covered.”

For the record, I’ve written at least eight articles on this cover-up, including one article published in September 2022 where I made all the salient points everyone is making today. (Indeed, this article, published 32 months ago, was one of the first articles I posted on my new Substack newsletter.)

In all my articles on Biden’s obvious dementia, I tried to point out that the REAL scandal was that the “watchdog” press, every employee in the White House and probably every political leader who interacted with Biden for more than 10 minutes was conspiring to keep this truth from the public.

I always viewed this cover-up (which still isn’t the scandal it should be) as further confirmation of two of my iron-clad maxims from our Covid New Abnormal.

This non-scandal proved that all important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured.

It also proved that important officials or watchdog journalists will never investigate anything they don’t want to “confirm.”

I actually thought this was a potentially “thermo-nuclear truth bomb, ” one that if it did detonate, might make enough citizens realize that every important “truth-seeking” organization was completely captured and that nobody (who mattered) was going to “confirm” any scandalous but true story.

Per my wishful thinking, such a “confirmed” Truth Bomb might persuade enough citizens that a massive purge of leadership in important institutions had to take place to protect citizens from the toxic fallout of the policies enacted by these serial liars and crooks.

Today, I’d like to re-publish excerpts from my September 2022 article. I’ve highlighted the most-salient points I tried to make, all of which, I think, hold up quite well.

***

Biden must know he’s losing his mind

Staying in office is clearly more important than doing the right thing and resigning.

By BILL RICE, JR.

September 28, 2022

I normally feel great sympathy for any person battling the terrible disease of dementia. However, in the case of President Biden, who the whole world knows is battling this affliction, the sentiment I feel is closer to disgust.

The reason my normal empathy is lacking is that President Biden himself must know he has this condition … and he won’t acknowledge this and do what’s best for the country and resign.

Not only does Present Biden know this so too does his wife and children. So too does every person who works in the White House. Indeed, it now must be a 24-hour operation for White House aides to write the teleprompter scripts and stage directions they must produce for President Biden.

… My main point is that any person with an iota of genuine character would acknowledge what is occurring to him, and for the good of the country he’s supposed to be leading, step aside. Absent this happening, one would hope the people who love and care about this person would persuade him to do this.

But these aren’t the type people who are “leading” our country. Instead, they are the type people who care only about their position, status and power and have no qualms whatsoever about participating in a conspiracy to cover up the truth. (An even more sinister possibility is the Powers that Be behind the curtain actually like the fact they have a puppet this easy to control.)

This isn’t the only massive cover-up …

The conspiracy to ignore Biden’s obvious dementia is almost as large as the conspiracy to conceal the fact the “vaccines” are dangerous and ineffective. Certainly every reporter who covers the president and the White House knows his condition.

But just like all the “off-limits” Covid truths, it’s taboo to mention the emperor has no brain.

We’ve all probably known a loved one who had dementia.

Knowing this, we all know this condition never improves. It gets worse, often in rapid fashion. So at some point, one assumes, one “adult in the room” will take President Biden aside and convince him he has to resign.

When this day happens, the press is going to HAVE to report the real reason our president decided to belatedly exit political stage left …. probably after first wandering off toward stage right, which - bad joke or not - has actually happened several times.

I can’t wait for this day if only to see how the press spins the fact it covered up this story for years. (“Our President is suffering from dementia” is, in fact, a story).

When this day arrives, I hope more than a few Americans ask our truth-seeking journalists one question: Why didn’t you cover this story?

And then an even more important question: What other important stories have you refused to investigate and report?

Truth be told, the Biden-has-dementia unreported story ties into all the other unreported stories.

The real scandal is that America is “served” by a watchdog press corp that seemingly exists to cover-up real scandals, especially when they involve politicians and leaders on “their team.”

The Biden dementia story also probably gives us one reason the press corps will never expose all the Covid scandals and lies. If the mainstream press did belatedly report this, they’d be admitting they covered up or ignored a massively-important story for years. Not going to happen.

As it turns out, we had no adults in the room …

Above, I predict that President Biden will resign before the end of his term. But this is probably a naive assumption. (I also once thought that if and when the “vaccines” were proven to be ineffective at preventing infection or spread our government couldn’t possibly mandate such an experimental shot).

My new maxim is that what shouldn’t happen … will happen (and vice versa). So it’s very possible President Biden will still be president in January 2025.

At that point, I can’t imagine the post-traumatic stress of White House handlers who got “Bernie” through not one weekend, but 208 weekends.

Every day will include more presidential “gaffes,” gaffes which once might have provided the nation much-needed comic relief but are now no longer funny.

It actually strikes me as cruel that so many people who ostensibly care about President Biden won’t do anything to help him.

It’s also malfeasance or an abdication of some moral or ethical duty that these people allow a man who could start a nuclear war to remain in office.

One day someone will write the White House tell-all of all tell-alls and the public will belatedly learn how severe President Biden’s cognitive condition really was.

(New comment: I doubt Tapper’s book reveals the full story of how massive this cover-up really was).

Until that day, we’ll continue to live in the surreal world depicted in the Peter Sellers’ cult classic “Being There.”

In that movie, the simple-minded gardener hadn’t been elected president yet. So America did get there.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Two Reader Comments I received:

Greg Green - “This is why I think his wife is profoundly evil and power hungry. That someone would put their spouse through this, let alone the country and world, is beyond understanding.”

Give Me Some Truth - “I still wonder who anointed Joe Biden president. "Dementia Joe" was floundering away in Iowa and New Hampshire and then overnight he wins SC and everyone else almost immediately dropped out of the race. He hardly even had to come out of the "basement" to campaign. Somehow, he was the chosen one.”

