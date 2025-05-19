Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
3h

Cutting-room-floor text. I remember when I first published this essay, some readers told me that people with dementia don't know they have this condition or that they are starting to "lose their mind." I understand this may be the reality with some dementia sufferers, but I still think Biden must have known he was getting "very forgetful." Here's why I think this:

The best (dark) comedy bit proving my conjecture occurred when White House aides dressed up a volunteer as the Easter Bunny and said Easter Bunny performed his assigned task of keeping our president away from reporters and Easter egg hunters.

What motivated me to write this column is the cringe-inducing moment that happened yesterday when President Biden (going off script) asked if a deceased Congress person was in the room.

We’ve all known people who are obviously losing their mental sharpness. I know several friends who are struggling with this condition right now. (In fact, I wonder if this “brain fog,” at least in some people, might be an adverse reaction to the Covid “vaccines.”)

Regardless of the cause, most people going through this struggle actually admit this, either to themselves or others. When people start to suffer from this condition, they have plenty of moments where their brain functions as well as always. I’ve had people (all retired by the way) confide in me, “Bill, I’m losing my mind.”

So I have no doubt President Biden knows what’s happening to him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

Another story that just broke today or yesterday is that "President" Biden has been diagnosed with cancer.

Let's hope it's not one of those vaccine "turbo cancers."

Let's also hope someone investigates the White House physician who covered up his medical condition for four years. If Meryl Nass's medical license can be pulled (for telling the truth and trying to help patients) so can this man's license.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture