Author’s note: One of my New Year’s Resolutions was to identify (by name and example) obtuse and captured journalists.

***

The largest “news” organization in Alabama is the website al.com, which generates more than 11 million page views every month.

al.com is the news home of three once-proud newspapers (The Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register and The Huntsville Times), none of which publish a print edition anymore.

As best I can determine, these news sources, combined, might employ 15 or so full-time “journalists” who routinely cover all the news that doesn’t challenge the authorized narrative.

The roster of writers also includes two opinion columnists who have won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Commentary - Kyle Whitmire and John Archibald.

I’ll publish my letter tomorrow …

Yesterday morning, I emailed Whitmire and Archibald and asked both columnists if they’d consider writing a story about Alabama resident Richard Hirschman, who’s become the world’s most famous “whistle-blowing” embalmer for his efforts to raise awareness of the “white, fibrous clots” he’s finding in approximately half of the bodies he embalms.

Today, I was going to publish the letter I emailed to Mr. Whitmire. However, before publishing this letter (which - surprise, surprise - hasn't generated a reply), I decided to read some of the columns both men had previously written about Covid, masking, and the vaccines.

The question I was interested in exploring is whether the writing of these esteemed opinion leaders “holds up” or seems credible viewed through the lens of time.

According to my conclusions, every significant Covid claim made by both Pulitzer Prize columnists were embarrassingly and spectacularly wrong.

The only positive comment I can make about al.com's Covid coverage/disinformation is the website does archive the articles of its staffers.

This allows someone like myself to use these writers’ own words to support my opinion that both columnists are either hopelessly obtuse and/or are “useful idiots” who are overjoyed they’ve been able to carry so much water for the Vaccine Industrial Complex.

To summarize, Whitmire, Archibald (and indeed every al.com reporter) stated over and over that the Covid vaccines were “safe and effective,” were a “medical miracle,” that children faced the same risks as anyone, that masks and lockdowns worked and were settled science … and that anyone who didn’t believe these things was “dangerous” and deserved the non-stop derision these writers heaped on them.

I went back and read six of Whitmire’s columns from May through early August 2021- when, clearly, the No. 1 job of every reporter in America was to get every American over age six months vaccinated.

The columns where I pulled the following excepts can be found …. Here …. Here …. Here …. Here … Here … and Here.

Columnist admits his most-important job …

To his credit, Whitmire admits that he viewed his most-important job as spreading fear.

To the charge “I’m trying to spread fear … I plead guilty,” wrote Whitmire.

“… Fear is the right response. In small doses, it can be a healthy, life-preserving thing. We need a lot of small doses in Alabama, as many as we need vaccines.”

Whitmire wasted scant time doing his part to spread said fear (emphasis added):

“The situation in Alabama is dire .. For most here, it’s too late … I dread what is about to happen to Alabama … The only threat is COVID … Millions of Alabamians are sitting ducks …”

Comment: “Millions” is plural, which to me, signifies at least two million Alabamians are/were “sitting ducks.” The population of Alabama is only 5 million residents, which would mean at least 40 percent of state citizens were “sitting ducks” in the second year of Covid.

Like every journalist in our state, Whitmire was aghast that, at one time, Alabama ranked dead last in the percentage of state residents who’d received their Covid jabs.

“At some point, fear will catch up with Alabama, seconds behind its cousin reality,” wrote Whitmire. “Until then, Alabama will play the role it always does: the Cautionary Tale.”

My comment: Fear’s cousin, “Reality,” did actually catch up with millions of Alabamians who, realized they had nothing to fear from this virus and didn’t need those “life-saving,” infection-stopping shots after all.

The recognition that our state’s leading opinion columnists are completely clueless about our cousin reality is what scares Alabamians like myself.

In Whitmire’s opinion, Alabama was “America’s example” of “what not to do.”

Follow the experts …

Whitmire, Archibald and every staffer at al.com wrote ad nauseam that all good Alabama citizens should do what the experts said we should do.

As Archibald wrote, we should all listen to and obey, the “reputable doctors and scientists.”

Futhermore, citizens should definitely not listen to the “conspiratorial nonsense” and “anti-vaccine garbage,” which was “spreading everywhere.”

According to the experts cited by al.com, in the summer of 2021, “99 percent of coronavirus deaths last month” happened among “the unvaccinated.”

As John Archibald told readers: “New infections are climbing. Fast. And you can protect yourself and your family with a shot.”

If scolding doesn’t work, try begging …

In one of his widely-read columns from July 2021, Archibald admitted that “scolding” people “doesn’t work” (and then proceeded to scold half the state).

Since scolding readers who might not listen to the world’s infallible experts is not always an effective rhetorical device, Archibald resorted to begging.

“I beg you to get the shot,” Archibald wrote. “It’s like insurance, for your community, and your state, and the businesses that can’t take another disastrous year.”

It deeply bothered Whitmire that not nearly enough Alabama children were getting their jabs.

“Pediatricians are sounding alarms here, saying that children are not safe from the disease …” he wrote.

Weak journalism (or the journalism the Pulitzer Committee was created to celebrate) …

I know Whitmire has won journalism’s most-prestigious award, but his journalism has never told readers how many healthy Alabama children actually died from Covid.

At around the time these columns were written, I tried to get this answer from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), but was told by the media affairs director the agency couldn’t provide this answer.

While I think zero healthy Alabama children have died from Covid in the past five years, I know no child in Pike County, Alabama (population 33,000) has died from Covid.

***

One gripe expressed in several Whitmire columns is that our state never offered “vaccine lotteries or other incentive programs.”

“Alabama has to get vaccinated,” wrote Mr. Whitmire, adding that Alabama school children also had to wear masks.

While Alabama offered no “lottery” program to induce citizens to get vaccinated, the ADPH did offer a $250 prize to school children who posted the most effective vaccine propaganda video on TikTok.

According to a story written by al.com and linked in a Whitmire column, “The Alabama Department of Public Health announced it is seeking videos of young people getting the shot … A panel of judges will review the submissions to pick four winners who will get $250 Visa gift cards.

“To participate, contestants are to submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.” All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH.”

Comment: When I call the Alabama Department of Public Health a “Vaccine Promotion Agency,” this is an example of what I mean.

(Aside: Why do so many people want to ban TikTok when it’s doing such a great job running vaccine promotion propaganda?)

“The badness …”

al.com also had no trouble finding “experts” to promote the bogus fear narrative that children could die from Covid. The article about the TikTok competition included this requisite expert quote:

“Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at UAB and Children’s of Alabama urged parents to get their children vaccinated at a press conference on Friday.

“We don’t know (the Delta variant) to be behaving differently in children compared to adults; it’s bad enough in adults and we’re seeing the same kind of badness in children as well.”

In their writings, Both Whitmire and Archibald constantly attacked politicians and citizens who weren’t sufficiently terrorized by this “badness.”

Wrote Archibald in his non-scolding essay:

“I’m not gonna scold Rep. Mo Brooks, who simply makes things up, pretends they’re science and throws ‘em out there for the gullible to consume … I’m not going to repeat the stuff he said this week because it’s dangerous.”

While Archibald didn’t want to repeat a U.S. Congressman’s “dangerous” verbiage, I definitely wanted to see what he said that was so “dangerous” (and, thus, appreciate Archibald including the above link).

In a letter to President Biden, Cong. Brooks wrote: “Our soldiers should not be intimidated or coerced by the government into taking an experimental shot that has death and other ill-effect risk associated with it.”

Brooks also said it was a form of “discrimination” to make non-vaccinated soldiers wear masks. The Congressman also pointed out many soldiers would have had natural immunity.

My Questions to Mr. Archibald:

What in the heck did Brooks “make up” or what was false in his letter?

Does Archibald think natural immunity doesn’t confer as much protection as the vaccine he’s called “a miracle drug”?

If telling one group of people they have to wear a mask (or lose their job) and telling another group they don’t have to do this isn’t “discrimination,” what’s this word mean?

And what “danger” did non-vaccinated soldiers pose to vaccinated soldiers? If someone is vaccinated, isn’t this person already “protected?”

The reason Archibald and Whitmere’s never-ending editorial crusade to get every Alabamian vaccinated doesn’t pass the test of time is that, within a few days or weeks of these columns being written, everyone in the world knew these shots didn’t prevent infection or virus spread.

Above I mention that Kyle Whitmire has never told his readers how many healthy Alabama children have died from Covid (if any).

Both columnists have also never told us how many of their vaccinated colleagues at al.com later contracted Covid, Rebound Covid or Quadruple Rebound Covid.

The evidence the “miracle cure” doesn’t work is right there in the al.com newsroom (although there is no “newsroom” at this non-newspaper anymore.)

Nor have they told us the number of unvaccinated “sitting ducks” who never missed a day of work from Covid.

(I’m one of those unvaccinated ducks and I’ve never missed a day of work since March 2020. However, I did miss a week in January 2020 from what I think was “early Covid” - which is another Covid story these fearless journalists are too scared to investigate.)

I’ll stop here …

I could probably copy and paste 10,000 words of disproven bunk produced by our state’s two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists.

Alabama citizens who were smart enough to ignore the scoldings and disinformation spread by our state’s premiere columnists are the people who deserve a prize.

