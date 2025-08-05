Millions of Americans would dance a little Two Step if this man spent his remaining years in an 8 x 10 prison cell.

Note: This, as well as the headline above, is an opinion column.

***

In yesterday’s dispatch, I shared the opinion that everything Kamala Harris writes in her upcoming memoir about President Biden’s ever-worsening dementia will, no doubt, be a lie.

In thinking about this memoir, I started thinking about all the other memoirs written by well-known public figures and the volumes of lies contained in these “true stories.”

In my opinion, no public figure has told more lies or made more dubious statements than Dr. Anthony Fauci, who reportedly received a $5 million advance for his memoir, which was published 14 months ago.

While proven liars might be commonplace in “public service,” some liars are so brazen and knowingly tell so many falsehoods that one can’t help but wonder if these people aren’t psychopaths or even the embodiment of genuine evil.

Since Fauci is quite intelligent, logic tells us that he must KNOW just about every position he’s taken in his career was either wrong (and was based on a lie) or was far from an infallible truth.

When a public leader tells serial lies and knows these statements are either false or at least dubious, such a person has the potential to cause great harm to society.

Off the top of my head, I created a partial list of lies or dubious statements Fauci has issued through the decades, almost all of which he must have eventually known were falsehoods.

In chronological order …

When he was promoted to be director of the NIAID in 1984, Fauci no doubt knew this agency was largely irrelevant, had a tiny budget and was possibly in danger of being abolished.

Fauci knew that the AIDS/HIV crisis could be the savior of this agency - and dramatically increase his stature and the agency’s budget - if the NIAID took over the “response to AIDS.”

Fauci knew this couldn’t happen unless AIDS/HIV was considered a grave health risk to everyone (not just promiscuous homosexual men or heroin drug addicts).

Fauci knew he had to capture or make allies out of the most vocal of AIDS policy critics, including members of certain homosexual groups.

Fauci knew he could do this by spreading the lie that everyone - not just promiscuous gay men - was equally at risk of contracting HIV and then dying from AIDS.

Fauci also knew he could further increase his power and budget by promising an AIDS/HIV “vaccine,” which has never been developed in 40+ years.

Fauci knew AZT was a terribly toxic and lethal drug, but he authorized it as the most effective treatment for AIDS patients.

Fauci knew, or quickly learned, that this drug was killing tens of thousands of people who received it, but he didn’t lobby to pull it from the market.

Fauci pushed the narrative that AIDS/HIV was a massive killer of heterosexuals, women and children in Africa, but hardly anyone in America in these groups died from the same virus or disease.

According to several sources, Fauci knew that African-American orphans were being used to experiment on AIDS treatments, with many dying and buried in unmarked graves, and he didn’t stop this.

Because he was in charge of all scientific grants, Fauci knew that esteemed scientists who questioned the “authorized” HIV/AIDS narrative were denied grants and blackballed from the science fraternity because they disagreed with Anthony Fauci and the authorized AIDS theories.

Fauci knew he ruined the careers of these important dissident scientific voices … and didn’t care at all. In fact, this was no doubt the goal.

Exploiting 9-11 and fears of terrorist attacks …

After 9-11, Fauci knew his agency (and the NIH) could massively increase their budgets if they joined forces with the even larger Military Industrial Complex and took over research into “bio weapons” and the effort to fight terrorists who might use viruses as weapons.

Fauci knew that the war against bio-terrorism necessitated endless research into new “vaccines.”

Fauci knew he could dupe every politician, president and corporate journalist by playing the Fear Card of bio-terrorism.

Fauci knew that immunity from liability for vaccines provided a free pass to his partners in Big Pharma to develop “vaccines” for just about anything and everything.

Fauci knew that officials in his agency could share in patent profits for helping develop these vaccines.

Fauci knew he or his agency controlled all the earmarks for “scientific grants” and that he could make or break scientific careers by either bestowing these grants or refusing to fund research that might debunk any of his agencies’ pet theories.

Fauci knew he could appoint or recommend people to myriad scientific bodies who would support his efforts to approve vaccines and dubious medicines, staffing decisions that would enrich himself or increase his power even more.

Fauci knew he could exploit the “One Health” globalist agendas by making his agency a key player in the war to stop Climate Change, which created the need for even more vaccines, more vaccine research and, allegedly, made pandemics much more likely.

Fauci knew that billionaires like Bill Gates would be great allies and partners in spreading the narrative that the world needed far more vaccinated people and many more new vaccines.

Fauci knew that all the previous, massively hyped “deadly pandemics” proved to be epidemiological Nothing Burgers, but he kept hyping them and telling everyone the next one could wipe out massive swaths of the world population.

Share

Fauci knew flu “vaccines” never worked or never prevented flu outbreaks, but, like everyone else in the massive Public Health/Big Pharma Complex, he continued to fund them and warn people they might die if they didn’t get that year’s flu shot.

Fauci knew that outbreaks of Influenza Like Illness or “flu” were widespread and severe in America months or weeks before the “Wuhan Outbreak” but he’s never publicly spoken about the possibility this massive increase in sick people might have been “early Covid.”

Fauci knew public health investigators could at least have investigated this possibility, but he didn’t lobby for this to happen.

Somehow, Fauci knew a global pandemic was going to infect the world during the administration of Donald J. Trump and said this publicly.

Fauci knew his agency was funding research into “gain of function” viruses in America and China but, under oath in front of a Congressional Committee, denied this was the case.

Fauci knew his scientific colleagues thought a new novel coronavirus could have been created and escaped from a lab in China, but commissioned a paper that said this was impossible.

Fauci knew he could get two prestigious medical journals to publish papers that ridiculed the “man-made virus” theory.

Per published reports, Fauci knew he should use burner phones for certain conversations and that there should be no record of him visiting National Intelligence agencies.

Fauci and/or his aides knew they should use different email addresses to write about certain topics to avoid possible exposure via FOIA requests.

Don’t wear masks; do wear masks …

Fauci knew simple cloth masks did nothing to stop the spread of a respiratory virus, which he actually said in interviews.

Fauci also knew mandatory masking increased the Fear Factor so he knew he needed to reverse his position on the efficacy of masks.

Fauci knew the press and his supporters would probably believe him when he later said he was just trying to preserve masks for medical personnel who needed them most.

Fauci knew the “six-feet” distancing NPI was made up out of thin air.

Fauci knew that hand sanitizer did nothing to prevent anyone from getting this virus.

Fauci knew he could dupe Donald Trump about the dangers of this spreading spring-time virus and that it would be even easier to dupe Vice President Mike Pence, who was in charge of the White House response to Covid.

Fauci knew Ivermectin and HCQ weren’t dangerous treatments and might provide benefits, but he led the charge to vilify doctors who prescribed these completely safe drugs.

Just like he did with AZT at the height of the AIDS panic, Fauci knew remdesivir was a proven dangerous drug, but he got this toxic drug approved as the No. 1 treatment for patients who allegedly had “Covid.”

Fauci knew, or must have learned, this drug was killing thousands of terrified, isolated patients but didn’t stop its administration and went along with bonuses given to hospitals that used it.

Fauci knew, or must have quickly learned, that just about every “Covid patient” placed on a ventilator was dying, but ventilators continued to be used on patients for many months.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Mum on the real IFR for Covid

Fauci knew Covid posed virtually no mortality risk to any healthy person under the age of 30 or 40, but continued to spread the myth that everyone was at grave risk from Covid.

Fauci endorsed the cancellation of schools for, in some cases, two years even though he knew children faced virtually no mortality risk from Covid.

Fauci enthusiastically supported all of the lock-downs although he knew that Sweden and African nations that didn’t lockdown had lower rates of infection and deaths than locked-down nations like America.

Fauci knew that the PCR test - at 35 to 45 cycles of amplification - was identifying millions of false positive “cases,” people who never experienced any respiratory symptoms that would keep them from participating in normal activities.

Fauci knew the traditional definition of a medical case (and later a “vaccine”) was changed and endorsed this change.

Fauci knew the inventor of the PCR technology, Kary Mullis, said the test should not be used to diagnose respiratory viruses.

Fauci knew that Mullis hated his guts and called Fauci a fraud in multiple interviews he gave before his death.

Not every highly-honored scientist sucked up to Anthony Fauci.

Fauci knew that corporate mainstream “journalists” would never ask him a challenging question and so he gave countless interviews, which he knew would make him seem like America’s trusted medical savior.

Fauci knew that that in many nations the average age of a “Covid victim” was higher than the life expectancy in these nations, but he never highlighted this true statement in interviews.

Fauci knows it’s very possible that no employee in the NIAID, NIH or CDC has ever died from Covid, which wouldn’t be possible if this virus was 5x to 20x more deadly than the flu.

Fauci knows that, based on antibody results, the IFR on three Naval vessels with reported “Covid outbreaks” in early 2020 was approximately 1-in-4,500 (4.5 times lower than the flu IFR of 1-in-1,000).

Fauci knows that in America almost 3,000 schools - a record figure by a large margin - closed due to student and staff illnesses in the months before Covid was even supposed to be circulating in America.

Fauci knows that he never told President Trump or Mike Pence that this virus could have been spreading widely in America before February 2020 . Nor did he tell America’s political leaders, who were relying on his expert advice, that public health officials hadn’t detected any spike in respiratory virus deaths before March 2020.

Fauci knew bats from a cave 1,500 miles from Wuhan couldn’t be the source of a deadly pandemic because people in other Chinese cities closer to the bat caves would have also started falling out dead.

Vaccine lies ….

Fauci knew the “vaccines” didn’t stop infection nor spread, but on numerous occasions he said they would.

Fauci knew it was impossible to test for medium or long-term adverse effects from a vaccine in “safety trials” that lasted only two or three months.

Fauci knew the “control group” for the vaccines was cancelled when administrators of the trials began administering vaccines to the placebo group.

Fauci knew no earmarks were made to increase the number of autopsies given to vaccinated people who died 1 to 365 days after receiving their vaccines. He also knows he could have lobbied for this common-sense follow-up routine.

Fauci knew and knows that EVERY person who filed a report on VAERS couldn’t be lying. Or if he thinks this, he shouldn’t have supported the creation of a system designed to flag possible vaccine deaths and injuries. Also, he knows only a tiny percent of injured people go to the trouble of filing a VAERS report.

Fauci knew millions of people who had been vaccinated, himself included, later came down with Covid, often multiple cases.

Fauci knew the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” line was a lie, but he spread this lie and/or didn’t tell anyone it was, in fact, a lie.

Once it became clear to everyone the vaccines didn’t prevent infection or spread, Fauci began saying the vaccines protect people from “severe cases” and death, which he also knew was a lie.

Fauci knows more Americans (by wide margins) died from Covid than any other nation and he knows he and Deborah Birx were in charge of saving American lives from Covid.

Public Health metrics are u-g-l-y …

Fauci knows that by practically every healthcare measure, far more Americans suffer from debilitating and chronic diseases than when he was named director of the NIAID in 1984.

Fauci knows that the “War on Cancer” hasn’t reduced cancer diagnoses or deaths. In fact, cancer diagnosis, recurring cancers and “turbo cancers” have exploded in the last four years.

Fauci knows that Alzheimer and autism diagnoses exploded almost exponentially in the four decades he was America’s trusted doctor.

Fauci knows that thousands of embalmers are finding thick, long white fibrous structures in the veins and arteries of approximately 25 percent of the decedents they embalm and he’s never once mentioned this new medical phenomena or said that one $20 million government grant should be earmarked to study why this is happening.

Fauci knows no reporter will ask him about this subject.

Fauci knows he received a Presidential Medal of Freedom, that his memoir netted him a $5 million advance, that he commands top speaker’s fees and he received a $1 million prize from an Israel group for “speaking truth to power” during the pandemic.

Fauci knows that countless people credit him with “saving millions of lives” although more Americans died from Covid (or alleged Covid) than in any other country.

But he must also know this …

Fauci also knows, hypothetically at least, that one day he could be prosecuted for “crimes against humanity.”

It’s unknown if Fauci believes in an afterlife, but, if he does, we know the Bible tells us he might have to meet his maker and be held accountable for all of the above.

He also knows he was awarded a pre-emptive presidential pardon by Joe Biden for any and all possible criminal charges involving his duties as director of the NIAID and as Biden’s Covid czar.

However, by now, he also must know this pardon may have been signed by an auto pen and, if so, this pardon might be null and void.

A highly intelligent man, Fauci also knows everyone doesn’t think he’s the greatest humanitarian in the history of science. He knows millions of Americans would dance with joy if he spent his final days in an 8 x 10 prison cell. Whether he spends his final years wearing a mask to protect him from the next pandemic will be up to him.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

*** (I don’t know if this will be the column that gets me banned from Substack just like I was once banned from Facebook. I’ll report back later on how many subscriptions this piece costs me or, perchance, nets me.) ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.