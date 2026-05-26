I wouldn’t be trying to play Covid detective if officials and professional journalists who are supposed to do this job had done it. (Also, this is one of my favorite songs from the 1970s).

Author’s note: In this dispatch, I identify several questions that still leave me stumped. If any of my readers have theories that might answer some of the questions in this piece, please share your thoughts in the Reader Comments section. Also, any possible whistleblowers can contact me via email at: wjricejunior@gmail.com.

***

There’s a reason I haven’t published Part 2 of my article that seeks to, perhaps, largely “solve” many of the mysteries of when, who, where, why, what and how the Covid Pandemic actually happened.

The reason Part 2 has been delayed is that I haven’t come up with a decent answers to several questions I think are vitally important and need answering.

As a re-cap, Part I of my thought exercise seeks to answer many of these questions by filtering them through my “Early Spread” hypothesis. In a nutshell, based on six years of research, I’m convinced that persuasive evidence exists that wide-spread early infections happened and, for some important reason, such “cases” were covered up or dismissed by U.S. and global officials.

As I also noted in Part 1, I think “Covid” was planned and coordinated. Furthermore, the logistics of putting this operation into action must have required numerous actors working in unison, a scenario which would meet the definition of a sinister and elaborate conspiracy.

The questions that are still gnawing at me include the following:

When did someone or some group of people (all of whom must have been very powerful) give the “Go-Order” to launch the Covid op?

If this was a lab-created virus, how was it released into the population?

If a vital part of the plan was that Covid must be understood to have started in China (which per my hypothesis, was likely “framed” as the Patsy or fall-guy nation), how did plotters know that China officials would be the first people to discover a novel new virus?

And did anyone know the all-important “virus discovery” wouldn’t happen until late December 2019 in China? If they knew this, how did they know this?

Another question that’s always intrigued me ponders an alternative history where nobody ever reported a novel corona virus. IMO, if China never reported any kind of novel outbreak, Covid as we know it would have never happened. (But, very importantly, China did report this to the world).

Via various means, I’m confident I’ve established that millions of citizens (many in America) already had Covid symptoms from mid 2019 to the end of December 2019.

As I developed in Part 1, my working theory is some kind of novel virus, almost certainly created in a lab, had been released (or maybe “escaped”) many months before China first reported a mysterious, pneumonia-causing virus to the WHO on Dec. 31, 2019.

My research definitely rejects and, perhaps, debunks the accepted or “authorized” theory that a novel coronavirus jumped species and originated from Chinese bats - the “natural origins” theory pushed so hard by Anthony Fauci, and, really, everyone (who matters) in the science and health establishment.

My current working theory is also that early cases of Covid must have been the result of a “field test” or experiment to gauge how contagious and lethal (or non-lethal) this virus really was.

Based on my own research, it’s far more likely that early Covid cases were far more prevalent in America than in China.

A question that gnaws at me is why would “Covid plotters” have released a virus in America if it was very possible that nobody would even know anything special or different was happening as it regards possible “spreading viruses.”

My best answer (guess) has two components:

One, as already mentioned, the plotters wanted to first test and observe how many people became sick and how many died … or didn’t die. (As pointed out in Part 1, my assumption is that plotters would not want to release a genuinely “deadly” virus as this might end up killing themselves or people they care about).

Two, per my speculation, plotters must have known if they were going to spread the Fear Narrative of a novel coronavirus they would have to provide evidence that such a novel virus actually exists.

That is, scientists apparently can look at viruses in a microscope and they knew, at some point, they would have to produce evidence that, yes, this particular virus was definitely different - aka “novel.”

While beyond my understanding of virology or science, the novel coronavirus - at least according to numerous sources - has a distinctive spike protein.

I know a fair number of skeptics dispute this, but independent and erudite scientific writers like Nicholas Wade and Nicholson Baker seem to agree this virus was different. Also, not insignificantly, several members of the cabal of scientists Anthony Fauci recruited to debunk the “lab leak” theory at one point told Fauci this virus definitely had novel features.

Also, based on my research, it would be much easier for mad scientists to make a contagious or “infective” coronavirus in a lab than to create a “super-deadly” coronavirus, a type virus, which per my research, has never been alarmingly deadly.

It would thus ‘fit” my early spread hypothesis that mad scientists created such a contagious virus that, IMO, was probably intentionally released.

(Where I disagree with Wade and Baker is they seem to accept the authorized narrative that this virus killed “millions” of people, while I think it killed far fewer people and probably had/has an infection Fatality Rate roughly equivalent to the flu, said to be 0.1 percent. Also, neither author ever mentions any of the copious evidence of “early spread” I’ve documented and, erroneously IMO, make the assumption “Case Zero” definitely happened in Wuhan in latter December 2019.)

***

One can dismiss any debates on the validity of antibody tests and simply note that there was, indeed, an obvious spike in the number of sick people who experienced respiratory symptoms (some symptoms apparently different) beginning in the fall of 2019 or, probably, even earlier.

The kicker, though, is that nobody knew anything different was happening as millions of people experience the same type symptoms virtually every “flu season.”

Nobody even noticed …

Which begs the question: Why would Pandemic plotters unleash a lab-created virus on the world if nobody was even going to notice anything potentially sinister had happened?

The only answer I can come up with is that plotters must have known, at some point, the world would be notified of an event that would be quickly labeled as an unprecedented plague, which would give them the excuse to spring into action and save the world.

Furthermore, it would almost certainly qualify as a “thermo-nuclear” scandal if many people reached the conclusion such a novel virus had originated in an American lab, funded by our tax dollars. This potential scandal would be triple thermonuclear if enough people concluded such a virus had been intentionally released.

Also, as I’ve noted 500 times, if “early spread” was ever “confirmed,” everyone would know this virus was NOT “deadly” as people would notice that no spike in all-cause deaths had occurred during all the months millions of people had (IMO) been infected by this contagious virus.

Returning to one of my first questions, I would still like to know when the world’s most influential and dastardly decision maker(s) made the decision, “Let’s go ahead and do this.”

Evidence the Pandemic was planned

In Part 1, I briefly noted that years of advance work must have preceded this world-changing decision, which surely would be the most stunning and audacious clandestine operation in history.

Prior to the first Covid announcement, approximately a half dozen table top planning exercises had already been held, the most famous (and, perhaps, most important) being Event 201 held in mid-October 2019. Crimson Contagion, which began in January and concluded with four days of table-top sessions held August 13-16 2019, might have been just as important for planners.

Also, numerous key laws and regulation had to be changed or created, patents filed, etc. - events which also suggest a longer-range goal or agenda.

IMO, the Moment of Truth arrived when a group of people (which, presumably, must have involved the CIA, certain government operatives and, see below, perhaps elements of the military) said, in effect, “Release the virus.”

Since I’m assuming plotters were not only devious and amoral but highly intelligent and efficient, they must have created a “Things-to-Do-List” and a timeline of when different key events would be rolled out.

If my theory is correct, having a novel virus at their disposal was probably the first pre-requisite of plotters. (In the absence of distinctive virus “markers,” knowledgeable scientists would say, “this is just another harmless coronavirus or bug. This is NOT a “novel” virus.”)

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The lab-escape theory, not in China but America …

An alternative theory would be that a contagious virus escaped from a lab, perhaps from Maryland’s Fort Detrick, which, quite interestingly to myself and my research partner Laura Mueller, was shut down for many months in in early August 2019 due to safety issues.

This theory could posit that an accidental lab-escape produced numerous outbreaks of Covid, which the government then went to great lengths to cover-up and, perhaps, decided to blame on China a year to a half year later.

While I think such a scenario is certainly possible, for now, I lean more to the intentional release theory.

My reasons …. IMO, Covid planning must have been well under way months and years before a heavy rainfall and flood might have triggered an accidental release at Ft. Detrick.

(As Laura shared with me in an email, her theory postulates, “I think they were building a SARS universal vaccine at Fort Detrick, and they didn’t expect a thunderburst to take out the rest of their crumbling steam to contamination plant” in 2018, which is how a virus might have escaped from this facility.)

However, if my conjecture is correct that Covid had been pre-planned for years, I’m not sure how plotters could have known that a virus might, legitimately, have escaped from Ft. Detrick, perhaps due to a flood that damaged the facility’s containment systems.

Also, even if an accidental lab escape spawned “early Covid,” officials didn’t have to worry about this as nobody (who mattered) was talking about any strange spring and summer virus outbreaks in America.

I don’t know why these events never registered with virus sleuths …

It is true at least a few people noted a spike of summer deaths and sicknesses at two Virginia nursing homes (June 30 to July 17, 2019) and a strange “Vaping” illness in the summer of 2019 that received a modest amount of media coverage. (As Laura notes, no other strange vaping illnesses were observed anywhere else in the world at the same time).

While the nursing home outbreaks and vaping illnesses remain “unexplained,” nobody was connecting any dots to a lab leak at Ft. Detrick or any of the scores of other bio-labs operated by the government.

Expressed differently, if a novel coronavirus did escape from a lab, mad scientists and government officials dodged a bullet because this event was no where close to being a national “news” item.

While I lean to the intentional release theory, I do think it is an outrage that no serious investigations into a possible lab leak in America has ever occurred - either conducted by the government or our Cracker Jack (sarc) “watchdog” press.

***

For many Covid Contrarians, it seems likely that Event 201 was the final event for plotters to perform all of the necessary prep work and assign many participants their job responsibilities.

The assumption is that at least a few of these participants already knew what was getting ready to happen (and, probably, had already begun). This event was held October 18, 2019 in New York City (perhaps a coincidence, the date of the Opening Ceremonies of the World Military Games in Wuhan.)

But as Laura pointed out to me this couldn’t have been the “go” date as the key date was actually when organizers sent out invitations to participants, which Laura tells me happened in early August 2019.

The invitations were issued by event hosts Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (what a name), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum - all of which would top my list of “organizations of interest” in any legitimate origins investigation.

How did they actually “release” a contagious virus?

The next big, still-unanswered question is how would plotters actually “release” a virus?

My subscriber and frequent poster Freedom Fox has argued for years that the mechanism might have been the new type of flu shot that citizens began to receive in early September 2019 - a theory I’ve always thought was inspired and could be valid.

(If I was lead Scandal Detective, I would also take a strong look at the flu shot of the following year as the huge spike in Covid cases and deaths actually, and nonsensically to me, occurred in the second year of virus spread … after 55 percent of the American pubic got another flu shot beginning in early September 2020.)

Other observers, like Sasha Latypova, seem to think it’s possible some kind of chemical dispersement could have been used that would produce Covid symptoms.

I’ve also read posts by people who wonder if “chemtrails” could have been used or maybe even 5-G radiation played a role.

Also, a surprisingly-large and perhaps growing number of citizens think there was no novel virus as they don’t believe contagious viruses even exist. While I am not in this cohort of skeptics, I’ve always thought it might, indeed, be possible to produce a pandemic where no causative agent existed. (Utilizing the fraudulent PCR tests and “re-branded” flu might suffice to stage a faux pandemic.)

Share

An even closer look at the claims of the 4chan whistleblower …

Recently, I’ve been thinking more and more about the “whistleblower” who made an eye-opening post on the 4Chan website on Sept. 5, 2019.

This poster, who called himself an “operative,” noted that the plan to roll out a deadly pandemic was already well under way by early September 2019 and the goal was to get everyone inoculated with a new “vaccine,” which he warned nobody should get.

The poster also said fellow operatives already knew the virus was NOT deadly (or “may” be deadly only to “elders” - and “babies.”

Upon further contemplation and closer parsing of this series of posts, I picked up other clues this whistleblower might have provided the public.

Wrote the anonymous poster: “It will originate from a pharmaceutical company working with military op’s in a west coast state.”

My Comment: Note this person doesn’t say “it” (the virus that leads to millions of coming deaths via a vaccine) will originate in China, He also states a pharmaceutical company working with the military will be the organizations that produced whatever was “planted” into society.

The reference to a pharmaceutical company makes me think a vaccine might have been the vector of infection and then spread.

“It will be accurately planted in major cities and it will cause flu like symptoms and may be deadly to elders and babies but the media will report it as deadly for everyone but it’s a hoax. The vaccine will be the real killer with copious amounts of toxic metals.”

My comment: This person writes it will be “accurately planted” in major cities, which, to me, suggests this seeding event will occur in the future and, perhaps, hadn’t occurred at the time he made this post.

It’s interesting to me this person, somehow, already knew the media would falsely report on the pandemic, which would be a “hoax,” which suggests key people in the media must have already been assigned their roles (probably at prior table-top planning exercises) … or plotters knew how easy it would be to dupe and manipulate the press.

Also, this post was made before Event 201, the final presumed planning session. However, the Crimson Contagion Table Top exercise had been held in August, which would be before he made his posts.

In response to the post of a skeptic, the “whistleblower” might have left his most intriguing clues.

“I do not know any details on the actual genetics of the virus sorry. But I know they have tested it multiple times already but in different “brand” names.

My comment: The whistleblower “know(s) they have tested it multiple times already but in different ‘brand’ names.”

The reference to “different “brand names” is what intrigues me.

Different “brand names” as in different brand names for vaccines? Maybe different flu vaccines, which were made available at almost the exact time this person made this post?

Had operatives tested several different formulas or ingredients (that is, all the “brands” were not identical), perhaps suggesting that different “brands” produced different symptoms or might have been more or less infectious?

I also note the reference to the military being involved and would note that U.S. military personnel are required to get more annual vaccines than any other profession in the world.

Lastly and FWIW, the whistleblower admits he “doesn’t know the genetics of the virus,” which infers he does know that a “virus” was going to be used and somehow released.

(FWIW, he also made no reference to any virus that had accidentally escaped from a lab).

I hadn’t thought enough about this question …

For all the thousands of words I’ve written about “early spread,” I admit that I haven’t spent enough time thinking about how a contagious virus would actually be spread or introduced into the population.

If virus spread started in America, we can probably rule out domestic bat caves or wet markets as a vector of spread.

The Wuhan lab-leak theory postulates that infected lab workers might have spread the virus simply by breathing once they left the lab.

Upon reflection, people receiving a shot might seem like the most obvious vector of spread. (Previously I must have thought some conspirator might have taken a vial of “virus” into a crowded room and then taken the top off the vial and waved it around, but that’s probably not the way any seeding or planting would happen.)

Anyway, how a contagious virus would be introduced into a population should definitely receive far more scrutiny … and from professional journalists or public officials with far more resources than Bill Rice, Jr.

Per my research, something made tens of millions of Americans sick in the fall and winter of 2019-2020 … before an anonymous official from China picked up the phone and called the WHO on Dec. 31, 2019.

In Part 3, I’ll grapple with the question of why China (or nobody else in the world) didn’t discover this novel virus until the latter weeks of 2019. As I will develop, China’s virus/pandemic response also features numerous details that seem very strange to me.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.