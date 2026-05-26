Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefan Otto's avatar
Stefan Otto
12h

Would like to add some parts of information which might be useful. (Maybe some or most of them already known).

September 2019 the US Repo-Market crashes (banksters don't trust each other any more) which can be interpreted as financial system finally beyond repair.

October 2019 participants of Event 201 (amongst others) the CIA A N D the Chinese health authorities (which always seemed very very strange to me...)

January 2020 WHO declares Drosten-PCR-test as "Gold-Standard" (maybe Gold-Standard in Quacksalberei okay) that was preplanned, the timelines of 'test-development' publication and authorization are clown's world modus. Test itself is total fraud.

February 2020 German RKI waiting for virus samples from Wuhan to cultivate and explore. February 2021 German RKI still waiting... protocolls show still no cultivation having been successful yet. Top German health institute can neither catch nor replicate the virus...

Meanwhile Biontech CEO and later billionaire Ugur Sahin 'develops' a 'vaccine' against the new virus without ever being in possesion of that new virus... Well, but having been given the Behringwerke for free (German pharmazeutical factory worth 300million) by Angela Merkel in 2019.

The real bioweapon is not the spike from the virus, it is the spike (and other ingrediants) from the syringe. Much wider spread (in population and inside the individual body!)

Uncanny homologies between HIV and Sars-Cov still unexplainend, scientific paper from January 2020 still under censorship. (Anybody interested in this paper please let me know, - will send it to you).

that should be enough for the moment

thank you for your attention

Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
12h

All i have is empiracle opinion,but,during the C-19 lockdowns,no one,or quite few,"caught the flu" for,oh,about 2 years - but everything was 'Convid'. I was suspicious. I witnessed the powerful effects upon the public ,of govt.and "professional" medical personnel with the same words in their mouths. Same 'opinions'. Same perspective and i had to wonder,' Why this? Why now? Who is culpable for all of the cross coordination between entire nations? ' who are the individual actors responsible for our nation of people succumbing to experimental genetic experiments ??Voluntariily? Then MANDATED? WHAT? mandated experimental genetic therapy??? jus sayin...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture