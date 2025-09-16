In the 1979 Sugar Bowl, Alabama players called for a “gut check” when Penn State had two chances to win a national title by gaining one yard. America needs a gut check - and some true leaders - if it’s going to Make America Great Again.

In football, sometimes a team that was out-played the entire game somehow finds a way to pull-off a victory in the game’s last second.

All football fans have seen many games where one team gets the ball back and, on the last play of the game, the quarterback heaves the ball to the end zone and a receiver leaps and clutches the ball amongst a mass of defenders.

This is called a “Hail Mary” play.

When re-living these memorable plays, what many sports fans don’t think about is that “their” team, out-played the entire game, sucked it up in clutch time and actually made several earlier plays to give themselves a chance to win on the last play.

As an Alabama fan, I can think of many contests where the Crimson Tide didn’t show its A, B or C game, got embarrassed in earlier parts of the game, but the players still seemed to will themselves to victory.

I’m a life-time student of Coach Paul Bear Bryant, who loved players who would “show their class,” play with pride and poise and, if required, reach down deep and pull off a “gut check” when needed most.

Sometimes teams dig themselves into a hole. If and when this happens, every player on the team must, belatedly, elevate their focus and intensity. If you don’t want to lose, someone has to step up and make the key stop; someone has to make the key first down.

I’ve always thought many of these hard-fought, improbable victories were a by-product of tradition. The players knew they were representing a university where previous teams had distinguished themselves with memorable seasons and that season’s players were simply not going to lose and let their fans down.

Contemporary athletes seemed to remember and value the accomplishments of previous generations of players and didn’t want to be a team that didn’t live up to the a previously-established standard of excellence.

Tradition, it turns out, does matter because it produces the intangible of pride and a determination to not go down without one hell of a fight.

As a student of the lessons that can be gleaned from sports, I’ve also observed that it’s usually a few team leaders who set the example for teammates and show that they are not going to give up when things aren’t going your way. The rest of the players see how hard one teammate is playing and they do the same.

In businesses, organizations, athletics, families - and nations - good and real leaders make all the difference.

The State of the Nation Today …

Right now - in September 2025 - the nation of America might be in dire need of a “Hail Mary.” The “gut check” moment for a proud and tradition-rich nation has arrived.

Without question, our team (our nation) has dug itself into a deep hole.

All the habits and principles that made our nation great have, over time, atrophied and begun to fall away.

As a nation, we’ve, literally, become fat and lazy.

If America was led by a great coach like Paul Bryant, he would have seen the morass setting in and would have run-off half the “leaders” on the team that allowed this to happen.

Instead, bizarre and society-destroying woke notions took hold and citizens began to think our nation was still great, only because it had once been great.

What everyone forgot was the time-tested values and principles that made it possible for America to stand out from other nations.

It wasn’t our government that made us a great nation, it was the leaders and the “adults in the room” who taught us this is the right way to do things.

The reason generations of children and grandchildren had a chance to live a better life than their parents is the most-important leaders in their lives showed them - by example - how to reach their full potential.

People weren’t inspired by a senator or a public health bureaucrat, but by someone in their own family, work place or community.

Over time, too many individuals were infected by toxic notions and habits and, for whatever reason, responded with indifference. Citizens placed their trust in too many “leaders” who were out only for themselves and who were profiting from an increasingly corrupt system.

Civic lessons imparted by our Nation’s Founders were ignored as were prescient warnings of great thinkers like Orwell, Huxley and the creator of the Socratic Method.

As carcinogenic poison spread through all important organizations, America began to celebrate “leaders” whose “reforms” and “solutions” made society much worse than it’d previously been.

Still, because of tradition and the fact most nations are deteriorating more rapidly than America, the illusion of American greatness persisted.

***

The illusion of a healthy economy was, largely, a by-product of a Fed printing press that printed - and distributed - infinite amounts of counterfeit money.

As XXXL clothes became common and the number of prescriptions needed for mental and physical health quadrupled, every-day products continued to shrink (to conceal real inflation).

The standard of living our grandparents achieved might still be achieved if a mother and father are not divorced and if both have a job, preferably jobs in government and not the private sector, where half of jobs have now been out-sourced over-seas or are now performed by robots.

Like Huxley predicted, bread and circuses (devices, social media and potato chips) kept us entertained or preoccupied while our children were indoctrinated on the importance of Critical Race Theory, fighting Climate Change and respecting classmates’ chosen pronouns.

While some citizens still try to follow important societal issues, the notion of an informed public also became an illusion brought to us by pack journalists subsidized by Big Pharma and “excellence in journalism” grants awarded by the Bill Gates’ Foundation.

Somewhere in the last couple of decades, genuine “watchdog journalism” drifted away with the chemtrails, which meant every important truth-seeking organization could be captured without a footnote commemorating a single ominous development.

***

According to historians, all great empires and nations eventually decline, prompting the question of how societal malaise happens.

It turns out it happens slowly at first - and then all at once - usually with the mildest of whimpers and, rarely, with any kind of vehement protest.

But we’re still Americans, which means something to many people ….

The above paragraphs present the bleak outlook of America, a game report that might make one think America is too far gone to stage a dramatic come-back.

However, America’s detractors should never forget: America is America.

For 250 years, hundreds of millions of Americans got more than a few things right. In the history of the world, no nation produced more bold and creative entrepreneurs or produced more families that were proud to live in a once free nation.

If the adults have largely vacated the important leadership rooms, America’s best citizens can still out-compete those of any nation.

Our nation’s best leaders certainly aren’t in government, colleges or the media, but, importantly, they do still exist, and they exist among all ages, even the young.

One suspects these citizens don’t want America to lose in an embarrassing blow-out … or see their children and grandchildren try to navigate a downward spiral played out over 50 to 200 ever-darkening years.

A Turning Point?

As my own inflation work-around, a few years ago I cut the cable chord, which might explain why I was not nearly as familiar as many Americans with the outreach mission of Charlie Kirk.

I was surprised to learn my 14-year-old daughter was very familiar with this man and it was Maggie, deeply disturbed, who told me about his shocking death.

What stands out to me is the civic and spiritual revival Kirk was trying to lead was seemingly resonating with millions of Americans, especially younger Americans.

Thousands of people - even at a little-known college in Utah - attended his rallies.

In fact, these impressive attendance numbers reminded me of the size of President Trump’s political rallies, which dwarfed the size of those of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The political slogan that explains President Trump’s popularity is Make America Great Again.

The key inference in this message is, of course, the view that America is no longer great.

Citizens who voted for Trump are pulling for him as hard as they can because they are not happy with the current state of our country and want our nation to return to its previous greatness.

The enduring pride millions of citizens have about their nation is not a trivial anecdote. In fact, said pride might reveal the requisite character that makes any comeback victory possible.

Charlie Kirk was also the leader of the Turning Point organization.

As any sports fan knows, every football game where a team rallies to an improbable victory has a key turning point.

Maybe a team leader stuffs the opponent’s fullback on a a key third-down play and forces a punt; maybe an offensive player gets an improbable first down through extra effort.

These plays - made by genuine leaders who teammates will emulate - set up the Hail Mary that changes the final scoreboard, a result that might tell others:

America might have made many blunders; our nation might have lost track of the the fundamentals that made us a great nation … but, America still has pride and tradition still matters.

The response to Covid - which showed the true face of America’s faux and evil leaders - might have been such a turning point.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk, now a martyr to a cause, might have been such a turning point.

According to numerous metrics and intuition, America’s future prospects have been growing increasingly bleak for years.

But I’m not convinced we’ve lost our nation yet.

We have the ball, a few seconds are left on the clock. We’ve already changed the momentum of the game … let’s throw the ball into the end zone. America, I’m confident, still has plenty of talented leaders who care about whether we win or lose. Something tells me one (or more) of those leaders is going to make the play that saves a nation.

