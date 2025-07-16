This meme makes two points salient to this essay: 1) The government and Deep State DO have an “agenda” and 2) one class of citizens (a small class) is onto this agenda and wants to defeat it and is thus perceived as a “threat.”

***

In a recent commentary, Tucker Carlson made an important observation when he pointed out that criticizing the activities of a government or one of its agencies is not the same thing as besmirching every citizen who lives in a given nation.

Tucker’s bold (apparently shocking and controversial) statement came when he expounded on his theories of why the Epstein saga is important and pointed out (like I have) that the Epstein “sex trafficking operation” must have really been a sex-trafficking and extortion operation conceived, executed and funded by the Mossad, an agency of the Israeli government.

Like I have, Tucker also pointed out that the U.S. government must have long known of this operation and did nothing to stop it, might have also benefitted from it, and certainly conspired to protect the hundreds of VIP clients or Johns who were enticed and then ensnared by Epstein/Mossad’s “honey pot” harem.

Said Carlson:

“Telling the truth is not hateful, nor is it anti-Semitic or even anti-Israel. Criticizing the behavior of a government agency, any government agency, does not make you a bigot. It makes you a free person. You are allowed to hold them to account because you’re not a slave; you are a citizen.

“That means you have the right to expect your government to act in your interest and to demand that foreign governments that suck up your tax dollars do the same. Israel using America’s most famous serial sex criminal as an intelligence asset would not fit that description.”

***

Indeed, in almost all of the world’s most-diabolical and harmful crimes and criminal enterprises, governments have usually been the main villains - not the normal and regular people who live in these countries.

It wasn’t the proverbial “Man and Woman on the Street” who conceived and orchestrate these plots - these every-day citizens were too busy trying to take care of their families and live their own lives as best they can.

This said, We the People also need to look in the mirror …

Which is not to say every-day citizens don’t share a measure of culpability in allowing our democratically-elected “leaders” to conduct a never-ending series of nefarious, freedom-eviscerating activities.

If a typical citizen is guilty of any crime, the crime is a misdemeanor stemming from most citizens being too busy or, perhaps, too “dumbed down,” to realize they have been spectacularly duped and controlled by all of the bogus Fear Narratives governments use to control the masses and achieve the results they want.

From Ben Franklin and George Washington to Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, every great leader of the American people tried to make the point that citizens will have to remain “forever vigilant’ as the forces of tyranny will never stop working to obtain greater control, a result that always produces less freedom for “We the people.”

(Once revered authors like George Orwell and Aldous Huxley made the same points.)

The mistake most Americans made is we kept thinking that some foreign nation or international group (like Muslim terrorists) was going to steal our precious freedoms. In reality, the threat, “all along,” was our own government.

Or, more precisely, the real threat was the people and organizations who quickly figured out how to capture governments and use the awesome coercive powers of governments to advance programs that really mirror a Mafia syndicate.

Share

The world might consist of 5 types of people …

As I view things, only a couple types of people exist in the world. These include:

People who feel compelled to work in the government as elected leaders or “public servants.”

Disciples of Machiavelli who have figured out how to exploit the government to achieve their own goals. (Or those who, for their selfish reasons, have formed close alliances with governments).

The billions of world inhabitants who just want to live lives that provide them enough episodes of happiness and contentment to get them to the next day and maybe conclude, “I’m glad I’m alive and have been able to partake in this wondrous adventure and gift known as life.”

A fourth class of people, which seems to be growing, is people who clamor for government and NGOs to do more to “protect” them, “the children,” the planet, fight viruses and silence dangerous disinformation spreaders and taboo question-askers … like Bill Rice, Jr.

The fifth class of citizens would be a tiny minority of citizens, like the aptly named Substack author The Vigilant Fox, who use our time and persuasive skills to scream to our fellow citizens, “We’re not being vigilant enough in fighting the real threats who want to eradicate our God-given liberties.”

A brief psychological profile of the first two types of people might be in order with this essay …

Regarding the millions of citizens who choose to devote their lives to “public service,” I would just opine: Beware of these people; they are not like you and me.

Be it elected politicians or millions of bureaucrats who work for government agencies or government-funded organizations, I think outlier percentages of sociopaths, psychopaths, narcissists and common grifters are attracted to these professions.

While I don’t think the vast majority of people who draw a government salary are evil or psychologically twisted (my wife, a school teacher, is one such person), I do think a large percentage of people who ascend to “leadership” levels in these organizations should be viewed as dangerous.

Not to get too deep into psychology or sociology, IMO the behavioral scientist who first observed that “birds of a feather flock together” made a significant contribution to academia.

Not only do such people, somehow, recognize each other and find one another, they then proceed to support one another and make it almost impossible for those with their traits and motivations to be outed as dangerous and sanctimonious psychological deviants.

“Why do you rob banks?”

The second class of psychological deviants comprises a much smaller proportion of the world population, but are far more dangerous.

These are the powers behind the curtain - member of the mysterious but, no doubt, real “Deep State” - who have figured out that the only way they can use government to their advantage is to capture and control this tool or weapon.

While their hidden motives might be many, one should be obvious.

As journalists were once taught, anyone wanting to expose a shocking scandal should “always follow the money.”

Question: Where does most of the money in the world come from?

Answer: It comes from governments, and/or their partners at central banks, who can actually print the stuff as needed - and then distribute it to whomever they want.

A famous criminal once had a great answer when asked why he robbed banks.

“That’s where the money is,” he reportedly replied.

The largest sums of money in the world (it’s not even close) are controlled by people … who work in government, who can either print it (euphemistically called “borrowing”) or confiscate it via 4,000 different taxes, licenses, fines, permits, etc.

There’s a reason the five most affluent suburbs in America all surround Washington, D.C. There’s also a reason that 90 percent of elected government “public servants” (who don’t make that great a salary) almost all end up as multi-millionaires.

None of this would matter to every-day citizens if agents of the government did not have the means to throw We the People in prison if we didn’t pay our taxes (on virtually everything) or have to pay for licenses to work at a job or drive a car.

That is, people can chose to fight City Hall, which is generally not advisable … or they can join forces with the 900-pound gorilla that not only controls the purse strings, but is an intimidating creature who can print money (without it being labelled “counterfeiting.”)

Circling back to where I started …

All of which should tell We the People it’s actually governments that are controlling the world and our every-day lives. (The only question is whether citizens have to work four months every year to pay our protection donations or four, five or six months).

The brilliant Magician’s trick these two classes of citizens pulled off is they convinced the masses these tributes were all for the “common good” and/or to “protect” us (from communist or terrorist nations getting ready to invade, from Global Warming or from airborne deadly respiratory viruses, etc.)

All Tucker Carlson tried to point out is that it’s governments that are acting like the Mafia, not Little League Moms, not grandmothers who do volunteer work at church two times a week and not truck drivers who allow employees of Wal-Mart and Dollar General to stock their shelves every day.

“The people” who made America great are actually, generally speaking, great people.

While it’s doubtful few of these people might one day find a cure for cancer … they aren’t bothering anyone and most perform small tasks of kindness every day.

In fact, when someone says they love their country, it’s these type people and acts that explain this sentiment - not government operations where our government is trafficking minors and blackmailing hundreds of prurient leaders.

Share

In Conclusion …

… I will mention that most of these great people have been duped into thinking that the government or government’s partner Big Pharma will find a cure for cancer one day.

However, in the citizens’ defense, they’ve been the victims of a lifetime of psychological indoctrination which has convinced most of them to “trust the experts” and the “authorities” who know best.

If these citizens suddenly and belatedly realized the government and the Deep State have captured all governments and might not have their best interests at heart, positive change might be possible.

In fact, Donald Trump penned a phrase that caught on with the masses: “Drain the Swamp.”

What President Trump presumably meant was that “We the people” should purge the upper echelons of government and expose the members of the Deep State to rays of sunshine that might shine through even contrail-seeded clouds.

The normal people who make up a nation are not the Bad Guys. The abnormal psychological sociopaths who make up the leadership classes of too many governments and the Deep State are the villains here.

Anyone who points this out should not be criticized. In fact, they should be commended.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.