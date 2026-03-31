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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
4h

You know what else happened in 1976? Swine Flu.

I remember it because I was scared and went home and told my mom that vaccination centers were being opened at school. That we needed to get vaccinated. Mom said, no. She said, we don’t do that.

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SGH's avatar
SGH
4h

Thank you for your work Bill. I too have happy memories of a Great Britain so very different than the one of today. If our Prime Minister Starmer is bad, the energy Minister Ed Miliband is worse. He believes that net zero is the way forward, no need for nasty oil and gas. Sadly, the future for us looks less than rosy.

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