I couldn’t find a picture of me in 1976, but here’s a picture from around then which shows my little brother (in the net jersey), my late father (at right) and Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who visited Lee County around 1976 to speak at an Alabama Alumni Club banquet at the invitation of my father. The event was held at the local country club, where our middle-class family were members.

My last dispatch included a section where I was critical of the Iran War and President Trump. I’ve not been surprised to learn many subscribers disagree with my public criticisms. For example, in the Reader Comments one of my subscribers opined that “I was on the wrong side of history” regarding the necessity of this war.

My response was that we’ll probably all know soon enough who was right and who was wrong about the wisdom or necessity of prosecuting this war. As I posted, “it won’t take 10 or 20 years” for history’s verdict to be recorded. Regarding the question of whether this war was a smart move, “We’ll probably know eight months from now,” I opined.

In fact, we might all have a more definitive answer in a couple of months. For example, even the large number of Americans who are currently avid supporters of President Trump and this war might change their tune in 94 days by July 4, which just happens to be the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

To myself, it might qualify as symbolic irony if future historians date the red-letter line of demarcation identifying the demise of the American experiment in democracy to a regime-change war that commenced on our nation’s 250th birthday (sometimes called our Sestercentennial).

My mind goes back to 1976 …

At 60-years-old, I’m old enough to vividly remember America’s last giant birthday - our nation’s Bicinentennial Celebration, which was held in the year 1976 when I was 10-years old and in fourth grade in Opelika, Alabama.

Fifty years later it might be a good use of an essay to compare America at 200 years old to America at 250. Economic metrics are one common marker of the changes in the standard of living of a typical American family. Letting my mind wander back to 1976, I can identify a couple of economic markers.

For example, when I would walk home from school, my late mother (to get me out of the house) would often give me a dollar, which I’d then use to walk with neighborhood kids to our neighborhood’s nearest convenience store, Mr. Quick, which our gang reached via a short cut - a trail that cut through the woods, which I remember were a wall of kudzu-covered trees.

I vividly remember that dollar bought a small bag of candy bars, Life Savers, chewing gum (which was one penny) and even a 12-ounce Coke or Icee.

Fifty years later, one candy bar cost $2.29 - before tax. The other day I went to my favorite convenience store in Troy and my wife asked me to buy her a Sprite Zero. I bought her a 20-ounce plastic bottle, which, with tax, cost $2.29 - 30 cents more than it cost to buy a 2-liter Sprite at the same store 12 months ago.

In 1976, our family of five lived in a middle-class ranch-style home that I think my parents bought in 1972 for around $30,000. A year or so ago, I drove by that house and researched it on the Internet, where I learned the same house (which looks much worse than when we lived in it) sold for $340,000. (Anyone who drives by that house today would not say “Boy, the Rices were rich!”)

Still, my parents raised three boys in that home on my dad’s income as a regional marketing director for Gulf Oil. I don’t know how my parents pulled this off, but Dad even paid for a membership at the Saugahatchee Country Club, which allowed me to play golf and swim every day of the summer (and hang out with a few kids whose parents really were rich).

Today, I have two kids - age 10 and 14. Our family has never been members of a country club and Maggie or Jack have never played one round of golf, which makes me kinda sad but did save the family a great deal of money on golf balls.

One vivid memory from the Bicentennial Year is that our school had Bicentennial Day and all the kids were supposed to dress up in clothes like those worn by Americans in 1776. For some reason, my mother paid a seamstress who created a suit of clothes like George Washington might have worn in that year. Hands down, I had the neatest Bicentennial outfit of anyone at Martin Elementary School.

Today, my take-away is that our family might have been struggling to make ends meet on one income, but we still had enough money for me to wear that dapper suit and hat - with money left over so I could keep hitting my trusty 3-iron at SCC.

Today, I don’t even know if local seamstresses still exist who could make that George Washington finery. Needless to say, my wife and I aren’t going to pay anyone to make Jack a similar suit of clothes for his school’s big Sestercentennial celebration.

This was an enduring memory from 1976 …

It’s funny the things you remember. In 1976, I remember that my best friend, Carter Dukes, and I won the blue ribbon in the three-legged race at our school’s annual Field Day.

Two months later, Opelika had a Field Day-type event on Bicentennial Day and Carter and I repeated as three-leg race champions, this time of the entire town! While it cost no money to enter this 3-legged race, this event still created a memory that Norman Rockwell might have painted.

I also remember the Fireworks celebration Opelika hosted. I remember this because my late father was in charge of organizing the event. I remember that Dad was a member of the Kiwanis Club, which like all good service clubs, helped make community events like this possible.

Skip forward 50 years and far fewer citizens are members of civic organizations like the Kiwanis or Rotary Club, probably because these citizens have cut out their membership dues to save money as yet another inflation work-around.

Or their employer no longer pays their dues. In fact, Dad’s job as a regional marketing director for Gulf Oil was, like full-service gas stations, eliminated decades ago.

(Arguably) some things might be better

One might counter that 50 years later everything’s not worse. For example, the number of technological innovations is breath-taking to consider. (For example, in 1976, no meal was prepared in a microwave oven, which our family didn’t get until around 1979.)

In 1976, kids didn’t spend all their post-school time playing with their devices (although the TV video game Pong had just debuted. One Christmas, Santa brought us Pong, which the Rice boys loved. What we didn’t know at the time was that this was the gate-way device to video game/device addiction decades in the future).

In 1976, my gang of buddies on Gwen Mill Drive spent our post-school afternoons playing yard football, basketball or even whiffle ball (in the street!). Everyone had street bicycles as well as “trail bikes” which we road through trails in the woods that had yet to become new subdivisions. We built forts and defended them with occasional pine cone wars with adversaries from other streets.

It would be false to say kids of my youth spent all our time outside, because I clearly spent legions of hours watching my favorite post-school TV shows like “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “The Brady Bunch” and “Bewitched.”

Skip forward 50 years and it’s interesting to me that my own kids have not discovered these timeless TV classics. One reason for this would be our family “cut the cord” on cable years ago … or, whatever is on TikTok interests my children more than the antics of Barney Fife and Gilligan.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Other markers of a different era …

As photos from scrapbooks, newspapers and magazines reveal, children, teenagers and adults were also much skinnier in 1976 than they are today. One might go so far to say - that for some reason - we were all healthier back then. (In 1976, Disney World didn’t have to rent scooters for patrons to scoot around the Magic Kingdom.)

Regarding newspapers, every family on my street subscribed to the local newspaper plus the state’s biggest newspaper as well as four or five magazines. Newspaper delivery boys still existed. More 14-year-old girls had baby-sitting jobs because more parents went on dates to movies and restaurants and needed babysitters.

In 1975 and 1976, the big movies included, Jaws, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Rocky, Taxi Driver, Network, The Bad News Bears, Silver Streak, The Omen, The Towering Inferno and All the President’s Men.

The latter movie was about the great political scandal of my childhood, Watergate, which every investigative journalist was investigating even though nobody died in this great government scandal. (Compare and contrast to Covid 46 years later. Also, Hollywood produced a Watergate movie in two years and still hasn’t produced a Covid movie in six years).

In 2026, most parents only go see a movie with their kids and I doubt one percent of the population saw this year’s “Best Picture,” (and 50 percent of this one percent probably want their money back).

In retrospect, this might have been significant …

Circling back to the future or present, one reason I probably have nostalgic memories of life in the Bicentennial Year is that in this year, America was actually at peace. Back then, the neocons hadn’t taken over the think tanks and the big worry was not Iran nuking our country, but the USSR (which as a 10-year-old never really worried me either).

In 1975 or 1976, we did have a terrifying pandemic (Swine Flu), but, as I remember, most people weren’t worried about it and, amazingly, the “vaccine” that was supposed to protect everyone was immediately pulled from the market after a couple of people might have died or had an adverse event.

In 2026, everyone, who is still alive, somehow survived Covid, although the inflation this existential virus threat caused is still percolating through grocery store aisles, many of which are still adorned with floor stickers imploring everyone to say six-feet away from the buggy in front of you.

***

I think one striking difference between the first 200 years of America’s existence and the last 50 years (and especially the last six) is that most Americans are far more afraid of everything and everybody and, although they’ll tell you they don’t, most Americans really want the experts and authorities to protect them.

The reason tens of millions of Americans support President Trump and this war is they are 99 to 100-percent convinced that Iran was days or weeks away from developing nuclear weapons, which this government was going to use to nuke sleepy little towns like Opelika.

Per one competing narrative, since President Trump saw this threat and is now partnering with Israel to eradicate it, he is one of the great men in American history and will be celebrated for this in the future.

As I can’t read history books that will be written 10 or 20 years in the future, I can’t say with 100 percent confidence that this won’t be the verdict of future historians.

“America was days away from suffering millions of deaths caused by the suicidal martyrs of one Persian nation,” history might record.

If this is history’s verdict, and President Trump averted this calamity, his face might be added to Mt. Rushmore. A monument to Sen. Lindsey Graham, another sage statesman, might also be added to the mall in Washington D.C. In the future, all Americans might want to make a pilgrimage to Israel to thank this nation and its leader for saving America, whose best decades are still to come thanks to these brave and enlightened leaders.

A few weeks of $4 to $5 gasoline is a small amount of short-term pain to tolerate compared to the long-term pain of nuclear holocaust in America.

However, this verdict of future historians could change - even in three months (or maybe eight months or maybe by the 4th of July 2027 ) if a loaf of bread is now $10 loaf. (If and when this happens, the sales tax on this bread will be $1.00, which won’t go to Sara Lee but to the government).

The rationale for such wars is that sometimes wars are needed to save democracy, which every American supports in our own country and, as it turns out, Americans want to produce in other nations like Iran and Iraq (but, interestingly, not nations like Saudi Arabia).

Democracy has also evolved …

However, ironically enough, Congress passed on the “democracy” debate before President Trump - by himself, after consulting with his son-in-law - decided to launch this war, which cannot technically be called a war as our democratically-elected representatives never declared a war.

So in 50 years the nature of democracy has changed considerably as well. (While Congress didn’t declare war in Vietnam or with the Iraq and Afghanistan non-wars, the body did hold deliberations and at least “authorized” the use of force.)

Similarly, in America’s new-style democracy, few or no votes were needed to authorize Covid lockdowns, keep Americans from going to church or visiting their grandmother in a nursing home. Large swaths of citizens were ordered to get a “vaccine” that would allegedly prevent the spread of any “deadly” virus, but, as it turned out, this order also required no democratic vote of any elective body.

(The masses protesting “no kings” didn’t mind these authoritarian kings saving us all from Covid).

In 1976, my education wasn’t advanced enough to understand the ramifications of the “petro” dollar, the importance of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency or the importance of government simply printing as much money as it needs.

I now better understand these economic concepts, which, in fact, explains why I think the ship of American state might have just hit an iceberg and might soon start taking on too much water to stay afloat.

Or if our ship of state doesn’t sink, it’s going to be lucky to make it back to port and it will take decades to repair this ship.

Today is Taco Tuesday!

As I was finishing this trip through the oceans of memory, my wife called me and asked if “Taco Tuesday” was okay with me for supper tonight.

“Yes!” I quickly replied for reasons I didn’t share with Carrie but will share with my readers.

IMO, those tacos, which are quite tasty, are going to cost 50 percent more on July 4th and will probably cost double that by New Year’s Eve.

My real thought was: “Let’s eat those things while we still can.”

One way or another - 20 years from now or a couple of months from now - History will tell us what actually transpired and what the ultimate verdict of “We the People” was.

I also know half my readers might not agree with me and they may be right and I may be wrong. As we approach our nation’s sestercentennial, my over-riding thought 50 years later is “Post while you still can” … and I do appreciate the happy memories of another period in American history.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.