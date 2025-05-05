I was looking at my computer desk top, noting all the random jpeg photos that are still on it. It occurs to me each of these photos illustrates a point I thought was important. Today, I’m going to re-run these photos with short bits of text, citing why I think they are still important.

Mayor Michael Melham.

If he is a kook, he’s a popular kook with voters …

This is Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville, NJ. Based on symptoms and two positive antibody tests, Mayor Melham thinks he had Covid in November 2019. His claim has been completely ignored by the experts. Or nobody ever investigated his claim - which is a giant tell to me.

BTW, Mayor Melham must not be considered too much of a kook by voters in his town as he won re-election in a landslide.

Mike Lindell won’t back down

For some reason, Mike Lindell shaved off his famous mustache before speaking to a freedom group in Huntsville. I hope his company makes a come-back now that he helped President Trump get re-elected.

The Powers that Be tried to shut down My Pillow and destroy company CEO Mike Lindell probably because he thought the presidential election of 2020 was rigged. Like Mayor Melham, Lindell was simply giving a personal opinion. It’s interesting to see the opinions that create such a negative backlash.

I covered Mr. Lindell’s speech at a freedom symposium in Huntsville. Other speakers included Jeff Childers, Catherine Austin Fitts and Lt. Col. Theresa Long, the most important military whistleblower.

It’s a small world after all …

One of the strangest coincidences I’ve noted since I became a Substack author was the coincidence that explains how Richard Hirschman became the world’s most famous embalmer.

Richard is a trade embalmer. One of the funeral homes he works for is near Lt. Col. Long’s home in southeast Alabama. One day, Lt. Col Long attended a funeral at this funeral home and the funeral director recognized her. This funeral home director told Lt. Col. Long about his embalmer, Richard Hirschman and the strange, white fibrous clots Richard was finding in bodies.

The funeral home director suggested Theresa call Richard and talk about this, which she did. Lt. Col. Long then encouraged Richard to go public and gave him the name of a podcaster he might use to tell his story. Richard eventually did just this and now has become, arguably and potentially, one of the most significant whistleblowers in world history.

I’ve often wondered what are the odds that these two people - both famous whistleblowers - would meet. It’s very possible Richard would not have gone public if Lt. Col. Long had not attended this funeral and if the funeral director hadn’t recognized this Army doctor.

If Richard hadn’t become a famous whistleblower, he wouldn’t have been one of the stars of the documentary “Died Suddenly,” which is the documentary that inspired Tom Haviland to do his embalmers’ surveys.

FWIW, I don’t live far from Richard and Lt. Col. Long and got to tell both of their stories on my Substack, which led to me becoming email friends with Tom and his assistant Laura Kasner, who started a Substack just to try to raise awareness of the embalmers’ clots.

For all these reasons, I still think the embalmers clots could end up up being the story that stops the shots and maybe even serves as the “thermo-nuclear” truth bomb I’ve been hoping would one day detonate. If this ever happens, the funeral home director who recognized Lt. Col. Long and suggested she contact Richard could be a historically significant figure.

USS Theodore Roosevelt …

This is a photo of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The CDC and Navy did an antibody study of 382 crew members and found that 60 percent had Covid antibodies by mid April 2020. How did that happen?

One crew member of the Roosevelt allegedly died from Covid complications. and at least 2,900 had been infected (per extrapolations of the antibody study). This is an Infection fatality rate of 1-in-2,900. The flu IFI is 1-in-1,000. For me, The Roosevelt antibody study proves that the novel coronavirus was not a particularly “deadly” virus.

I also still wonder why the Navy and CDC didn’t do antibody studies of every U.S. Naval vessel.

At least two antibody positive sailors had Covid symptoms before the first “confirmed” case in America.

Not afraid to lead.

The late Pat Trammell proved how easy it is to stand up to stupidity …

Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, a teammate of my late father, refused to get his slat when he was going through A-Club initiation ceremonies. Right after my dad got his painful licks, Trammell spoke up and said, “Hell no” nobody was slatting him. That ended the A-Club slatting tradition. See what one leader can do when he speaks up?

Tom Haviland also has True Grit …

Before he became famous for his embalmers’ surveys, Tom Haviland sent a 3-star general a scathing email, telling him “shame on you” for demanding free citizens get an experimental shot. Tom was instantly fired.

This was a bad mistake on the part of the Powers that Be as Tom was just getting started in his new ministry to expose the dangers of the “clot shots.”

The same Powers that Be took away Dr. Meryl Nass’s license to practice medicine. If someone thought this would teach her a lesson or keep her silent, they also made a bad, bad mistake.

Some people fight back.

A profile in non-courage …

This is Kyle Whitmire, a brave, truth-seeking, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for Advance Publications (al.com). Mr. Whitmire has written many columns castigating people who didn’t get the “safe and effective” Covid vaccine.

I remember one column Whitmire wrote criticizing public officials who attended lunch at a Cracker Barrel restaurant, where Whitmire implied Covid was spreading rampantly among waiters and waitresses. I once sent Whitmire an email, asking him to cite his data, showing waitresses were coming down with an alarming rash of Covid. I never got a reply.

(I also told Whitmire he should do a story on Lt. Col. Theresa Long and Richard Hirschman and never got a reply).

Posing as a truth-seeking journalist.

Laura Mueller, citizen journalist …

This is Laura Mueller and her husband Tom. Laura is a retired acupuncturist who documented many strange early sickness outbursts in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and even among deer herds.

It was Laura who told me that the CDC only used PCR tests to test Americans who had recently returned from China and kept reminding me Ft. Derrick was shut down for months in July 2019. I don’t think Laura has gotten one dime from her citizen journalist work, but she does it anyway … because nobody in the mainstream media will.

Whenever I get the chance, I remind readers they should probably pay more attention to “citizen journalists” like Laura Mueller than Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists like Kyle Whitmire.

This is what a real journalist looks like.

Why didn’t the dog bark?

Sherlock Holmes once solved a case by noting one dog that didn’t bark. This fictional detective was smart enough to look at things that should have happened, but never did. I’ve used this “dog-that-didn’t-bark” example to identify about 100 Covid investigations that should have happened but never did. In my view, the greatest Red Flags are often the things that didn’t happen.

The middle Brady girl had the show’s most memorable line …

Jan Brady was often over-shadowed by her pretty and popular older sister, Marsha. One time Jan vented about this by exclaiming, “Marsha! Marsha! Marsha!” This became, arguably, the most famous quote ever uttered by any of the six Brady kids.

Forty years later, a popular meme became “Russia! Russia! Russia!” - a nation that got blamed for every nefarious thing that happened in the world, including the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

Bad, bad Bill’s …

When it comes to Robber Barrons using their foundations to harm the world, Bill Gates is only rivaled by John D. Rockefeller. Nobody, even Anthony Fauci, has done more to push harmful non-vaccines on the people of the world.

From RFK, Jr’s book The Real Anthony Fauci, I learned that John D. Rockefeller’s father was actually a real snake-oil salesman.

I used to like my first name, thinking it was symbolic with “all-around nice guys” and then Bill Clinton rose to prominence and then Bill Gates and even the affable Bill Cosby seems to have always had a nefarious side to his personality.

If trial lawyers lined up to recruit clients for the Exxon Valdez oil spill or the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, why won’t any of these fearless trial lawyers sue Bill Gates, whose pockets are just as deep?

Supposedly one of the great altruistic philanthropists of our times.

The menu doesn’t lie …

I don’t write enough about Real Inflation, which is as rigged as all the government-produced Covid data. I once ran this photo of a McDonald’s menu to show that Big Mac Inflation is a far better economic indicator than CPI data.

All’s not bad … why we fight …

This might be the favorite photo I’ve run at my Troy Citizen Substack, a photo which doesn’t have anything to do with Covid or captured organizations. To me, though, this cute little baby reminds me of why people like myself, Richard Hirschman, Lt. Col. Theresa Long, Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner are trying to stop the shots and expose a few of the world’s real villains like Bill Gates.

It is all about the future … and the children.

