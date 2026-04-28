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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
19h

Dr. Tankersley said leaders of churches did not exhibit Godly leadership during Covid.

“Our preachers, priests and rabbis did not stand up to it (the draconian government response),” he said.

Bill - Most church leaders, at least those within the larger organized denominations, haven't been men of God in a long time. Many believe they are but they let their desire to either increase their flock (and donations) cause them to compromise and al it takes that first small compromising step to lead one down the wrong path. Just as society was changed incrementally in small steps over time so to were the major denominations captured and corrupted.

I have no doubt there are some Goldy churches still out there who are affiliated with these large organizations but its the independent, non-affiliated ones that runs les risk of being corrupted. I've always believed that God/Christ were fans of the church being the gathering of a few in huis name than the gathering of many in some common structure that is fancifully decorated.

For around 5 years as a teen I was a part of a mobile independent church and we had to setup every Sunday and then tear down and put it all away in travel like containers at the end of the last service. The people in a church like that are the ones in it for the right reasons. Its not easy, its not comfortable and that's why its best IMHO.

The bible speaks of the corruption of the church(s) in the end and I believe we've already seen the start of that corruption take place. How long before its fully implemented is another guess but we already can se today what looks like demons taking to the pulpit and preaching to the flock.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
20h

Best Wishes for success! Cards against it are stacking up. Reports of new 100% deadly GOF viruses being created in the biolabs are being announced. A excuse to create more RNA injection antidotes.

Got to keep the money machine humming!!

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