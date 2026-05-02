This was one of our children’s favorite books. The book’s theme is that one seemingly prosaic event can cascade into a chain reaction where we can’t find our way back to where we started.

I have a very interesting job, a job unlike almost any other person.

Because I am self-employed as a “Substack freelance journalist,” I get to assign myself my own daily tasks. If a story idea interests me, I often embark on a research project, which is where the interesting, and often discombobulating, part of my job reveals itself. Once I start researching subject A or B, I almost always end up finding interesting information that makes me detour into research on topics C,D,E and F.

That is, what I thought might be a shallow dive often becomes a deep dive, which invariably makes me think, “Bill, you are now drowning in too much content.” I start out wanting to perform my due diligence for one story and end up having enough material to write six stories.

I thus vacillate between moments where I’m thinking, “what a great find; this is fascinating” to … “I give up. This is too much information … What was that first story I was working on?”

These story ideas come from new stories or studies I’ve unearthed as well as from files I saved years ago.

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Lately, I’ve been on a big kick to “circle back” to subjects I’d previously researched. As such, my job description might sometimes resemble that of a detective assigned to a cold case. Maybe, I tell myself, I’d previously missed some detail that was important.

I’ve recently discovered that when I do circle back to review old stories, I, do, in fact, identify details that hadn’t jumped out at me earlier. Also, as time has passed, my knowledge base on many topics has expanded and new “case theories” seem to magically occur to me.

It’s true. Sometimes dots do start to connect … Or, to better fertilize a germinating seed now planted in your head, you better go ahead and research G, H and I a little more.

For today’s story, I wanted to illustrate this process … “A Day in The Life of a “Covid Contrarian Substack writer.”

(One difference between my job as a freelance or independent journalist and the job of a corporate journalist is that my colleagues are paid a set salary and benefits. People like myself depend on the generous donations of our readers … which makes possible research like I document below).

My last two days went a little something like this …

For two weeks now, I’ve been plugging away on an ambitious “Early Spread” story where I’m going to develop a possible “Eureka! Moment” - namely, per my new theory, early cases of Covid were, probably or perhaps simply a “test run” to see how “deadly” and contagious the novel coronavirus really was.

(One question that interests me and hasn’t been answered is this: if “Early Spread” happened (and it clearly did), why didn’t our “trusted” public health officials just go ahead and admit/announce this? Story tease: I think I might have the answer.)

It’s hard to write a story presenting “evidence of early spread” without mentioning antibody results, which can provide compelling evidence that people were infected with this virus before the experts say was possible.

In thinking about the antibody studies I think are significant, I remembered one study I’d discovered five or six years ago, but have never written about.

A New York hospital did a very interesting antibody study of its workers …

This particular study showed that 36 percent of healthcare workers at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City tested positive for antibodies after getting these tests in late March and early April 2020.

If more than 1/3rd of workers at this hospital already had antibody-evidence of being infected with the novel coronavirus by mid to early March - even before the lockdowns and before the first “Covid death” in the Big Apple - this should have qualified as … “very big news” (at least IMHO.)

Alas, the eye-opening results of this study generated zero national interest - which explains why Substack “citizen researchers” like myself are so important (ha!). This story is now “on deck” and, if I do my job, at least a few readers might agree with the reasons I think this study is very significant.

Since I’m going to write about this hospital antibody study, I should also go ahead and write about another important New York antibody study I’ve never written about. This is the study the NY Department of Health did when it tested 15,000 random New Yorkers for antibodies at 99 state grocery stores.

This study - done a couple of weeks after the hospital study - found that 13 percent of residents of New York State already had Covid antibodies by early April and approximately 20 percent of residents of New York City.

If one extrapolates 13 percent positives to the population of New York State (19 million), this suggests that by two weeks after the lockdowns to “stop spread” … more than two million residents of this state had already been exposed to this virus.

Thirteen percent is an eye-opening figure - and by itself seems to confirm “early spread” - but 13 percent isn’t 36 percent. So one question I’ll ask is why did so many more nurses, doctors and X-Ray technicians test positive for Covid - weeks before those random citizens at 99 grocery stores?

For myself, the main question is that if millions of people already had been exposed to this virus by December 2019, January, February or March 2020, why did New York State not record its first “Covid death” until March 13th?

Also, given that New York hadn’t recorded one “Covid death” before March 13th, how did the state jump to almost 4,000 Covid deaths by the first week of April?

Context and one of these studies is not like the other …

Per my previous research, I had identified three other antibody studies that produced a dramatically higher percentage of positives than all the other antibody studies done in March or April. (One thing I do as a citizen researcher is look for anomalous findings - outlier results that don’t square with other data sets).

The best-known outlier antibody study was the one where a sample of crew members on the Theodore Roosevelt air craft carrier were given antibody tests between April 17-21, 2020. In this study, 60 percent of crew members tested positive.

Crew members of a French aircraft carrier - tested not long after the Roosevelt crew - also topped out at 60 percent positive.

In Delray Beach, Florida, one medical clinic that started giving antibody tests at some unspecified point in March reported that 40 percent of the 500 people who got these tests had tested positive by the first days of May.

In other words, according to the research of Bill Rice, Jr., antibody studies with eye-opening percentages of positives do exist - which I think supports my early-spread hypothesis.

See, it pays to circle back ….

But, it pays to circle back and do even more research, because yesterday afternoon I found a story from The New York Times (also reported by CNN) about a medical clinic in Queens, New York that - by early June, 2020 had given numerous antibody tests to its patients … and 68 percent of these patients had tested positive!

So to Sum Up: 20 percent (grocery store customers in New York City), 36 percent (workers at one NYC hospital), 40 percent (citizens who got AB tests at a Delray Beach medical clinic), 60 percent (U.S. sailors), 60 percent (French sailors) and 68 percent (Queens medical clinic patients) - all tested positive for Covid antibodies - via eye-opening percentages - early in the official pandemic.

My Early Spread research has spawned two key take-aways:

One, Early Spread happened.

Two (and more scandalous IMO), public health officials must have participated in an elaborate and long-term conspiracy to cover-up this evidence from the public.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

And yet another “find” …

Which brings me to another news story I stumbled upon yesterday - one that I think could be significant for reasons no other journalist would think about.

According to a story written by journalists with The Texas Tribune and ProPublica and published in early April 2020, a clinic in Laredo, Texas bought 20,000 antibody testing kits from a company in China, was all set to start testing local residents for antibodies in early April and then all of the tests were seized and confiscated by local police and a squad of enforcement agents from the Department of Homeland Security, who were apparently following orders from the U.S. FDA.

The rationale for this seizure was that the antibody tests were “not reliable.” In other words, per the experts and the authorities, these were junk tests and were not “authorized.” These agencies were, thus, “protecting” the public … one assumes from the terrifying “risk” of a “false positive” result.

Per Bill Rice’s contrarian theory, the FDA was sending a message that it didn’t want local, independent (non-authorized) labs and medical clinics giving thousands of antibody tests that might prove - or provide even more evidence - that huge percentages of American citizens already had Covid antibodies, which would mean that this virus had been spreading across America well before the experts said was possible.

FWIW, I’ve now copied and pasted a few quotes from Anthony Fauci - Science Himself - who told a “Good Morning America” audience that Americans have to be very careful about trusting these junk or unreliable antibody tests. (That is, the conspiracy might go to the very top of the science bureaucracy, which can even recruit local police to save the world from allegedly “unreliable” antibody tests).

Yes, the Bureaucrats Control Almost Everything …

I even spent a couple of hours combing through FDA documents and press releases dealing with the antibody tests that had been authorized or could be used under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

What I learned is that antibody tests were of great interest to the FDA, the agency that “protected” citizens by authorizing the “safe and effective” Covid “vaccines” and “authorized” - in record time - the infallible (sarc) PCR Covid diagnostic test! (which created mass panic, but didn’t harm anyone).

In each 10-page FDA document I reviewed concerning the approval of different antibody tests, I bet the word “authorized” is mentioned 100 times.

In my notes to myself, I wrote this paragraph:

Every Covid antibody test (or any diagnostic test, the “product”) of course had to be “authorized” by the FDA. All laboratories that used the testing product “must” be “authorized.” Product distributors had to be “authorized.” The fact sheets that patients and doctors had to be given … had to be “authorized.” All the requisite “labelling” had to be “authorized.” All “procedures” used by lab technicians or clinic personnel had to be “authorized.”

Also, “Deviations from authorized procedures … are not permitted.”

Okay, enough with the antibody tests …

My research in the past day or two hasn’t been all about boring antibody studies.

Perhaps the most interesting story I found was a story produced by NPR on the one-year anniversary of the official Covid pandemic.

According to NPR, “the day the world changed” was March 11, 2020, which is when lockdowns began to be implemented and orders began to be issued to shut down half of the world. (This was the day the entire world changed).

Could Tom Hanks have played a key role in a “scripted” Covid narrative?

This story documents all the big events that happened on this day and includes quotes from President Trump, Anthony Fauci as well as a weird anecdote from an NBA basketball game that was cancelled minutes before tip-off. However, most interesting to me was a major story involving the actor Tom Hanks and his wife.

I’m sure, like myself, many of my readers remember that Tom Hanks (along with his wife, Rita) were the first famous “Covid patients.”

Until yesterday, I didn’t think anything about this anecdote, but, now - in another possible eureka moment! - I seriously wonder if Tom Hanks’ famous interview noting that he and his wife had contracted Covid wasn’t a key part of a scripted Covid psy-op. (The couple allegedly got Covid while Hanks was filming a movie in Australia, the nation best known for having almost no cases.)

By the end of next week, I hope to have written a story on all the red flags that make me question Hanks’ admission and will summarize a few more oddities of this “world-changing” day, events that seem even more non-sensical and surreal when viewed through the lens of hindsight.

IMO ProPublica is not the great crusader of truth it purports to be …

Finally (I think this is story No. 6), I spent an hour or two reading archived Covid stories produced by ProPublica, which is a non-profit journalism organization that provides content for numerous newspapers and news organizations. (Journalists for this organization wrote the story about the seized antibody tests).

IMO, ProPublica, whose slogan is “holding the powerful to account,” got almost everything to do with Covid wrong and no doubt produced content that resulted in the deaths and injuries of countless citizens.

For example, I read a “fair-and-balanced” story by ProPublica health writer Caroline Chen that brazenly advocated for children aged 6 months and older to be able to get their Covid “vaccines” as quickly as possible. (ProPublica, which I’m sure has produced some quality journalism, does more to advance the interests of the most powerful organizations in the world. IMO.)

Knowing what we know today about these “safe and effective shots” and seeing an influential non-profit news organization partner with the “powerful” interests to promote these clot shots for children (who faced zero mortality risk from this virus) made me want to a) throw up and b) quickly write another story, reminding my readers how awful Woke and captured America’s news organizations really are.

(I also found another story by Ms. Chen telling readers all the progress this organization had made implementing its DEI quotas and made a memo to myself that my readers might be interested in learning how these crusades for diversity are actually implemented.)

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While discovering and pondering all of this material for future articles, I also found time to read Mark Oshinkie’s essay on “crazy people in America” - and, as a service to subscribers, passed this article along via a cross-post.

Mark’s essay actually fits perfectly into the conclusions that were percolating in my mind over the past 24 hours.

If, first, “you give a mouse a cookie,” a couple hours later you are going to be swimming in the deep pools of an insane asylum.

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(Thank you for supporting my citizen research - as discombobulated as it might be. Now, I hope I don’t forget to circle back to these stories!)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.