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Bill Rice, Jr.
6h

Another Big Revelation I uncovered in reading many documents from the FDA about antibody test mandates was the sentence that told all labs, clinics and test manufacturers that they had to "report" their findings to public health agencies.

In six years, I've never read one story from any pubic health agency in America that told the public the numbers of citizens who were "testing positive for antibodies" in March, April and May 2020.

Presumably, these agencies had/have this data and have never release it to the public. This is a conspiracy to conceal important public health information from the public IMO. It's a conspiracy to conceal evidence of "Early Spread."

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
8h

Hi Bill, it's clear to me that Event 201 held in October of 2019 had prepared all government officials to maintain the "official narrative" at any cost.

They were covering their own arses, preventing any possibility that they were in any way responsible for the release of any pathogen.

And, most importantly, no politician wanted any conversation started in "our" country that this "pathogen" had originated anywhere but in China.

Heaven forbid someone said it originated in North Carolina or Fort Detrick in Maryland.

So, they used the power of the government to censor those voices.

You have spent a good deal of your time researching early spread, and we who follow you Bill are greatly appreciative of it.

We know the truth was suppressed to protect the official narrative.

As everyone can now see even on MSM Fauci and his facilitators are in the DOJ's sites.

Thank the Lord for this development.

I believe we will see indictments and prosecutions running all the way up to the 2028 election.

Say what you will about President Trump, however, you and I and millions know that we would never have seen these indictments without President Trump and Todd Blanche at the helm.

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