Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
7h

This is my second dispatch of the day. In my first one, sent out this morning, I noted that my total subscriber numbers grew by 6 in the five days when I didn't file any stories. My thought was that the key to Substack growth might be not writing any articles.

Sure enough, I posted that story and I've already lost eight subscribers, which I guess will grow to 16 after this article.

I was going to post a third article early this evening, but not now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
7h

fyi, in March 2020 I too thought COVID could retransmitted by fomites. Because a paper out of the NIAID (in Montana) had shown so experimentally. Who knew then that the science was entirely politicized?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture