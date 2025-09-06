When the truth is found to be lies

And all the joy within you dies …

- Lyric sung by Grace Slick in Jefferson Airplane’s 1967 hit song, “Somebody to Love.”

I wonder if Grace Slick would have believed all the whoppers promulgated by America’s “trusted” experts and authorities. (Probably so … sigh).

In an article yesterday, I applied a different form of logic to assess the validity of whether a statement of experts or authorities is true or false.

Per this “logic” or truth-detector formula, whatever the officials said about Covid, the opposite must be true.

If virtually everything an alleged authority says can be proven to be false, anyone seeking the truth has been presented a key piece of information - they can now identify claims that must be false … because they know the people making the claim are always wrong.

One can even apply statistical analysis to support this approach of discerning the real truth.

Today - off the top of my head, in about 60 minutes - I came up with 70 claims the experts made about Covid. Except for two or three statements, every claim of the experts and “trusted” authorities turned out to be false (and the “true” statements were head-scratchers).

When it comes to making “statements of fact,” I maintain it is almost statistically impossible for any person to be wrong 95 to 100 percent of the time. For myself, it seems such people would have to make an intentional effort to be wrong at this eye-opening clip.

As readers will see in my final paragraphs, this effort to document the batting average of lies and false claims made by “trusted authorities” was written for a specific purpose.

If key officials are wrong about everything, this means they are/were wrong about the key claims that determined the entire (draconian and sinister) course of events in the world for five years. For example, this means the “authorized” claims about Covid origins must be wrong.

However, if some percentage of the population figures out the claims of powerful figures are/were always wrong - and these officials were probably lying intentionally - this observation actually provides astute citizens a powerful clue on what the unreported and undisclosed truth must be.

…. Now to my list of false and wrong statements.

(Note: In today’s Reader Comments, readers are encouraged to identify any claims they think might actually have been true and add any lies I didn’t include in this partial list.)

Claim/Statement of Fact - Assessment of Veracity of Claim:

Virus spread in the world started in mid-to-late December 2019 in Wuhan, China - false/wrong.

The first case of Covid in America was in early/mid-January 2020 and “community spread” began around mid-February 2020 - false/wrong.

The Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) of this virus is 3.4 percent - false/wrong.

… No, it’s 1 percent - also false/wrong.

Everyone is at risk of dying from Covid, even children - false/wrong.

(Note: Unless a 0.0001 percent mortality risk for children qualifies as a terrifying mortality risk).

Masks prevent spread - false/wrong.

Masks prevent infection - false/wrong.

Hand sanitizer prevents spread - false/wrong.

The novel coronavirus can be spread on physical surfaces so citizens must wipe everything down with disinfectant - false/wrong.

People who stay at least six feet away from another person can’t get this respiratory virus (or any respiratory virus) - false/wrong.

The novel coronavirus can spread just as easily outside - false/wrong.

***

If we lockdown society for two weeks, we can stop spread and everyone can go back to normal - false/wrong.

Masks are needed when you walk into a restaurant but aren’t needed while you are eating - false/wrong.

Shopping at Wal-Mart isn’t a life-threatening risk, but attending a play or basketball game is - false/wrong.

Countries like Sweden that didn’t lock down are going to become Covid killing fields - false/wrong.

Children can get Covid at outdoor playgrounds so sliding boards and swing sets must remain off-limits and covered in police tape - false/wrong.

People like Steve Kirsch, Alex Berenson and RFK, Jr. are dangerous super-spreaders of misinformation - false wrong

… and such people are a threat to public health and must be censored to protect others - false/wrong.

The PCR tests are 95 percent accurate at detecting cases - false/wrong.

The cycles of amplification used in the PCR tests doesn’t affect the positive rates - false/wrong.

*** (Thank you for helping me spread the lies.) ***

Share

The “Vaccines” …

The shots every global citizen should receive are, in fact, vaccines - false/wrong.

The Covid vaccines are “safe and effective” - false/wrong.

No Covid outbreaks have occurred among the highly-vaccinated populations - false/wrong.

If you get the Covid vaccine, you can’t get Covid - false/wrong.

The pandemic was entirely explained/caused by the unvaccinated - false/wrong.

If you get the vaccines and still get Covid, you can’t die from this disease or won’t be hospitalized - false/wrong.

The vaccines work, but only if 70 … or 80 or 95 percent of the population gets vaccinated - false/wrong.

Vaccines provide better protection from contagious respiratory viruses than natural immunity - false/wrong.

You won’t have to wear a mask if you are vaccinated - false/wrong.

Nobody has died from their Covid vaccines - false/wrong.

The Covid vaccines are the most-tested vaccines in history - false/wrong.

The Covid vaccines are 95 percent effective - false/wrong.

Government officials are closely monitoring people for possible adverse events - false/wrong.

Can the experts make even more provably-false statements? Please keep reading

Covid itself causes more cases of myocarditis than the Covid vaccines do - false/wrong.

Dr. Fauci is the science (and has never been wrong) - false/wrong.

The government will never mandate that people have to get shots or lose their jobs - false/wrong.

Companies will never mandate that people have to get the shots or lose their jobs - false/wrong.

Covid variants or mutated versions of the original virus are less deadly than the original virus - false/wrong (according to the official narrative, but no doubt true).

Hospitals across the country will be over-run by Covid patients - false/wrong.

Hospitals must cancel elective medical procedures to protect against virus spread and to help keep the hospitals from being over-run with Covid patients - false/wrong.

Ventilators save lives and American industry and government need to make and install as many ventilators as possible as fast as possible - false/wrong.

Medical ships are needed in New York City to serve the thousands of patients who local hospitals can’t accommodate - false/wrong.

Arenas are needed to serve the sick patients that hospitals can’t accommodate - false/wrong.

***

Family members must be kept away from (alleged) Covid patients to protect themselves from Covid - false/wrong.

Ivermectin is horse paste and is a dangerous drug - false/wrong.

… So is HCQ - false/wrong.

Remdesivir is not a dangerous or toxic drug and will save many lives - false/wrong.

Remdesivir didn’t kill thousands of patients - false/wrong.

Antibiotics might work for some respiratory illnesses but not for Covid and prescriptions must be dramatically reduced - false/wrong.

Schools cannot be safely opened for two more months … four more months, six more months, 12 more months, 18 more months - false/wrong.

***

Teachers are dying in large numbers from Covid they contracted from their students - false/wrong.

(Note: However, check-out clerks at the grocery store and Wal-Mart should be safe - which is actually true, although officials said this was not true.)

More than one million Americans have died from Covid - false/wrong.

The flu disappeared from late 2020 through 2022 because everyone was wearing masks and practicing social distancing - false/wrong.

Post Covid, it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot - false/wrong.

The flu shots won’t make anyone sick - false/wrong.

Censorship, bribery, excess deaths …

Social media companies are not colluding with government to censor free speech - false/wrong.

The Trusted News Initiative should be trusted and these news organizations do not report any misinformation or disinformation - false/wrong.

Doctors, hospitals and medical groups do not receive financial bonuses for reaching vaccination quotas - false/wrong.

The embalmers’ clots are not real - false/wrong.

Any spike in excess deaths has nothing to do with 70 percent of the country getting Covid jabs - false/wrong.

“Turbo cancers” aren’t real - false/wrong.

There has been no reduction in live births or any increase in miscarriages or still births - false/wrong.

No pharmaceutical company, doctor or hospital can be sued for causing vaccine deaths and vaccine injuries - actually true (but officials never highlighted this true statement).

The Covid vaccines “saved millions of lives” - false/wrong.

A vaccine doesn’t have to stop infection, disease or spread - actually true, according to the new vaccine definition (but officials didn’t issue a press release telling everyone they had changed the definition of a “vaccine.”)

Share

To Sum Up …

Above, I listed 70 claims, all of which myself and millions of other citizens would probably agree are false/wrong (aka lies - most known or intentional lies).

… Which leads me to make these statements with almost 100-percent certainty:

The experts’ claim that the novel virus that causes the disease Covid-19 originated from bats and not from a lab must, per logic or statistical probability, also be … false/wrong.

While the claim the coronavirus might have been a “novel” virus might, in fact, be true, even this claim might be wrong.

Certainly, the central/pivotal conclusion that a novel, super-contagious virus “jumped” from bats to humans in late 2019 should be viewed as preposterous by all clear-thinking citizens.

The claim that this virus originated in Wuhan in December 2019 is definitely false.

In my opinion, this claim must have been made and widely-disseminated for one reason only - so nobody (who mattered), and most citizens would never seriously consider the possibility this novel virus might have originated … in America (and not from American bat caves).

It is also clearly true that evidence of “early spread” in America was never seriously, honestly and transparently investigated by officials.

The copious evidence that “early spread” happened in America has clearly been ignored, discounted or concealed.

Still, citizens were, and still are, supposed to believe that our “trusted” public officials - who were wrong almost 100-percent of the time - have told the truth about virus origins.

Final take-away: No person should believe proven serial liars. However, citizens should recognize it’s possible to learn the truth by simply taking noting of the most-important lies promulgated by our leaders, almost none of whom deserve our trust … and almost all of whom should be discredited, disgraced and purged from any positions of leadership.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.